Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd June full episode written update: Aaliya gets drunk and misbehaves with Raman and Ishita

Aadi comes and tells everyone at home that he couldn’t find Aaliya anywhere. Ishita asks if he had any argument with her. He tells her that she was in a very good mood and she in fact asked him not to fight with Raman. He says that he is going to file a missing report at the police station. Raman says he will come along. Doorbell rings and neighbour brings Aaliya along. She says that she found her on the street with a alcohol bottle in her hand. She taunts them about Aaliya’s morals and asks them to take care of her as she is not in her senses.

Ishita asks Aaliya why she did all this and picks her up. She says she is suddenly feeling embarrassed that she is her daughter. Aaliya says she is embarrassed to call her Amma. Everyone gets shocked. She says she has only got disappointment ever since she has got married. Aaliya says Aadi didn’t tell her about his marriage to Roshni till the last minute because he didn’t trust her enough. But, she is still supporting Roshni and is fine with her staying at their house. She says she thought she will start her life afresh and will accept Aadi’s family as her own but they haven’t yet accepted her. She cries and asks that why do they scold her for her smallest of mistakes. She asks Raman that was her mistake so big that he couldn’t forgive her till date. Raman says he has forgiven her already. Aaliya asks would they have treated Ruhi the same way if she would have committed the same mistake. Aaliya tells Ishita that she has changed after marriage. Santoshi sees all this from a distance. Aaliya says she wakes up with a fear in her heart every morning. She says no one has any idea how much she cries everyday. She tells Ishita that she had only taught her to always support her husband then why did people have a problem when she took a stand for Aadi?

Aaliya tells them that she is trying to learn but how could she not invite her parents to the party. Raman and Ishita get shocked. Mrs. Iyer and Santoshi feel guilty. Aaliya asks Ishita not to pretend as if she doesn’t know anything.

She says, she knows Shagun has done many mistakes in past but she is her mother. She tells them that she fought with Shagun when Raman went to jail but what did they do. They never think about her. Aaliya says she didn’t expect this from Ishita. She tells them how everyone was making her feel like an outside at the party. She asks where did she go wrong. Ishita tells her that their name was in the guest list. Aaliya asks her to go and check it. She asks how could she forget her friendship with Mani so soon.

Then Mani calms Aaliya and tell her that its not that big a deal. Aadi starts blaming Ishita becausr she didn’t send any invitation to Mani and Shagun. Raman shuts Aadi down. Santoshi apologises to Ishita that its her fault that they didn’t invite Mani and Shagun to the surprise birthday party. Ishita interrupts Santoshi and tells her that this is wrong they didn’t invite Mani and Shagun as they are their family now. Mani says sorry to Aadi and Aadi interrupts Mani saying its their family’s fault.

