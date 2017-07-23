Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to stay in Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd July 2017 full episode written update: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd July 2017 full episode written update:

Bala asks why everyone is so quiet and Raman tells him that the one who makes noise is locked inside. Bala asks what he meant when Ishita comes out of the room in kurta and churidars and Raman is fascinated to see her and reminisces their past when they first met. Ishita says to keep an eye on Ashok. Raman asks how will she do that and Ishita tells him that Madhu, Mr. Iyer, Santoshi and Mr Bhalla are going to help her in that. Ishita calls Santoshi and asks what Shagun is doing and Santoshi says she is making coffee for Ashok. Ishita tells the plan to all including Santoshi and Mr Bhalla and when she is done with it Madhu says she isn’t sure and she won’t be able to do it. Ishita says it’s no big deal she just has to say one single dialogue. Madhu practices it and says “get out of my house, I don’t want a daughter like you.”

Next, we see Mr Iyer shouts in the corridor at the Bhallas for car parking and they all create a fake fight where Ishita supports Bhallas. Though Madhu fumbles in her dialogue they manage to carry out their plan well and Santoshi says Ishita will stay with them. Shagun says how can they bring a stranger to their house. Santoshi says it’s her house and if she can bring that Ashok to the house then, she can bring this sweet girl too. Ishita pretends to be sad when Shagun says she has seen her somewhere. Ishita says she is a dentist and Shagun says yes she took Ruhi to her. Shagun asks if she is the same girl who isn’t able to find a match for her and her parents are desperately looking for a match for her. Ishita says she is right. Raman signals her to talk about Shagun’s dull face.

Ishita tells Shagun that her face looks so pale and asks if it is because of the accident and adds that she should get her BP checked. Santoshi asks Neelu to get the BP machine and Shagun asks Ishita to check her BP as even she isn’t feeling well. Ishita takes Shagun to her room where she tells her that her BP is low and she should take rest when Ashok comes in and says he is with her and she’ll feel better now in his arms. Ishita says he shouldn’t have come as Shagun needs rest. Shagun also asks Ashok that she needs rest as she is exhausted. Ashok goes out of the room and Ishita closes the door. Ishita then starts talking to Shagun and says if she can ask a personal question. She asks who is Ashok and Shagun says he is her boyfriend. Ishita says society people are talking about them as her boyfriend is living at her ex-husband’s house.

Shagun says she doesn’t care and then Ishita molds the thing and convinces Shagun to maintain distance from Ashok to test his loyalty and that’ll help bloom love between them. Shagun says she is right and she’ll tell Ashok that he can’t share the room with her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd