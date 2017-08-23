Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd August 2017 full episode written update: The girl Ruhi saw with Mani reaches Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita come out of the house and Ishita says she is still not able to believe that Mani can cheat on Shagun. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita come out of the house and Ishita says she is still not able to believe that Mani can cheat on Shagun.

Raman is making Ishita drink turmeric milk and signs her discharge papers. Ishita comes home and the whole family welcomes her, Simmi does her aarti. Raman comes out of the washroom, while the lights are turned off he thinks Ishita is sleeping so he takes silent steps. Ishita comes from outside and asks him why he is walking silently and Raman says he thought she must be sleeping and asks why is she roaming around. Ishita says she is bored of sitting at one place and Raman asks what can he do to entertain her. Ishita asks how come she became so lucky that her husband will entertain her. Ishita asks him to come for a walk with her, and Raman covers her with shawl.

There Aaliya goes to Shagun and asks her to come for walk with her but Shagun asks what’s the matter. Aaliya tells her that she wants to talk to her as she can see she is not happy. Shagun says Mani has left her with too many unanswered questions. Aaliya says she understands what she wants to say and says Mani loved her and he can’t cheat her. Shagun asks her to concentrate on her marriage and Aadi and she need not worry about her as she is fine and she wants to be with Mani’s happy memories.

Raman and Ishita come out of the house and Ishita says she is still not able to believe that Mani can cheat on Shagun. Raman asks her to calm down and says they’ll go for a drive and goes in to get the keys. Meanwhile, a girl who has her face covered with dupatta comes running and tries to go inside when Ishita catches her and asks where she is going. She tells Ishita that some goons are following her and she saw the building’s gate open so she walked in and now even the guard must be after her. Guard comes in and Ishita asks him to go and says she is with her. Raman comes and Ishita tells him about her and Raman asks her name but she is too scared to say anything and Raman and Ishita take her inside.

There Aadi and Simmi have taken Ananya to shop for her project when she thanks Simmi for calling Param and seems too happy and Aadi gets tensed seeing her happiness. After Ananya goes to Iyer’s house Aadi asks Simmi if she is back with Param and Simmi says no as she is too sceptical to trust anyone after what happened to her in America as the man wanted to be with her because of her horoscope and he neither loved her or Ananya.

There Ruhi comes home and asks where is that girl as she got to know about her. Raman says she is inside with Mihika to freshen up.

She comes out and Ruhi says that she is the same girl she saw with Mani that day. Shagun interrogates her about how she knew Mani and what was she was doing with him. Rani says she doesn’t know any Mani. Shagun says she must be lying and they should take her to police. Ishita says they are missing something and she is scared she doesn’t seem to be lying.

Ishita shows her Mani’s photograph and Rani says he is Prakash, her manager. Shagun says he is Mani and has been recently killed. Rani says it’s her manager and is missing from that day Ruhi saw them in the Lajpat Nagar market. Raman asks her how can she be so sure of when she met him last. She says because that day he was forcing her for some client and she didn’t want to go and that day he was saying that he is soon going to be rich and he is missing since then. Shagun says she is lying, Mani wasn’t her manager and Raman says they are surely missing something.

Raman says it is possible that Mani and Prakash look alike and Aadi says this only happens movies. Mr Bhalla says it is possible as there are seven individuals with same face and Shagun backs him. Aadi says then the person who was killed might be Prakash and not Mani and Shagun also says Mani can’t behave the way he was behaving with Ruhi. Aaliya says then this is also possible that Mani is still alive and Ishita says then Mani must be in some big problem or else he would have contacted them. Raman and Aadi suggest they should go to police and Raman, Ishita, Shagun and Aadi take Rani to police where the inspector asks her if she knows Taneja. Rani says she doesn’t know any Taneja and then he asks if Prakash knew any Taneja. Rani says he might know him as he knew many rich clients and inspector shows her Taneja’s photograph but Rani denies. Inspector asks Raman to take everyone home and says he’ll investigate it thoroughly.

