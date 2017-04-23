Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd April 2017 full episode written update: Adi feels guilty about leaving Roshini behind

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd April 2017 full episode written update: Adi confesses about Roshini and to Romi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd April 2017 full episode written update: Adi confesses about Roshini and to Romi.

The episode starts in the Bhalla house where Adi has a nightmare that Roshini is in danger. He feels guilty and decides to bring her home. But, Romi finds him leaving the house in hurry and asks the reason. Adi tells him about his forced marriage and also that he has left Roshini all alone in the city. Romi suggests Adi forget about the marriage as it is a false marriage. He says Roshini is an adult and she can take care of herself. Romi asks Adi not to feel bad about Roshini and go back to his room.

There, an auto driver helps out Roshini, he takes her to a place where she can get shelter for some time. He says that there is one good lady who will protect her. Roshini agrees and goes to her house. The lady seems good and allows Roshini to spend the night in her house.

Romi asks Adi not to share anything with Raman and Ishita or Aaliya. He says he will take care of the villagers. Raman comes suddenly and Adi gets conscious. Raman asks what they were discussing. Romi says that like all the guys Adi is also feeling anxious before the marriage. Raman says that they have to do something to end the fight between Shagun and Ishita, otherwise the wedding will get cancelled. Raman asks Aaliya to do some drama in front to Ishita so that she will agree to talk to Shagun. Aaliya comes to the Bhalla house and starts crying in front of everyone. She says that her marriage will not happen now as Shagun mumma has refused to attend it. Ishita feels bad and asks Raman to call Mani and Shagun over to solve the dispute. Raman smiles as his plan is working, he has asked Adi to do the same drama in Mani’s house.

Adi also cries in front of Mani and Shagun that he is afraid that Ishita will not come to the marriage and in that case he will remain unmarried whole life. Shagun feels bad for Adi and Aaliya and agrees to do the patch up with Shagun. But, now Mani starts acting pricey, he says that Shagun is right at her decision and she will not compromise. Adi signals Mani not to stretch the argument. Raman calls Mani and asks him to come over. Shagun says she is ready to reconcile with Ishita. There, Roshini comes to know that the lady who helped her is actually a pimp and she has the wrong intentions for Roshini too. She tries to run away from there, but the lady and the auto driver abduct her.

In the Bhalla house, Raman makes Shagun and Ishita agree to attend the marriage happily. But, the argument over wedding lehnga still comes out. Raman asks Aaliya what she wants. Aaliya says that she likes the lehnga, but she doesn’t want to make an issue out of it. Mihika gives an idea that they should select any other lehnga which is economical also and which looks good too. Raman Toshi asks Adi to get the laptop as they all will check the website and select the lehnga. Adi and Aaliya go inside. Aaliya hugs Adi and says that now no one can stop their marriage, she is very happy. Adi recalls his marriage rituals and gets sentimental again.

