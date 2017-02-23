Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi enters Mani’s house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi lives in Mani’s house and keeps an eye on everyone. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi lives in Mani’s house and keeps an eye on everyone.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode starts in Mani’s house where Nidhi has come in a bad condition. She introduces herself as Mani’s new secretary Disha. She is crying and asking the family for their help. She tells Ishita and Shagun that she is very scared as she was molested. She wants to stay in Mani’s house till the time she gets a safe accommodation in the city. Mani is horrified that Nidhi has entered his house too. He says that he will book a room in a good hotel for her. Disha says she is new to the city and she wants Mani’s support. Shagun agrees, but Mani says that it is not possible. Shagun argues with Mani and lets Disha stay. Mani is worried that his family is in danger while Disha thanks Shagun and goes to the guest room. Shagun questions Ishita about why she did not say anything in favour of Mani’s secretary. Ishita says that she thinks Mani was right, his secretary should have stayed in some hotel. Shagun says she is not insecure of her.

Gulabo calls Ishita and checks about Shagun’s health. Ishita wonders how Gulabo got to know about it. She says Mani’s mood is not good and Gulabo can come tomorrow.

Next day, Aaliya comes to Bhalla’s house and asks for Mihika and Toshi’s help for the ceremony that she is planning for Shagun and her unborn baby. Toshi happily agrees and says they have got a chance to meet Ishita and convince her to come back. Gulabo comes and finds Disha in Mani’s house. Shagun introduces both of them. Gulabo stares at Disha and feels something is weird about her.

Ishita comes from the bathroom and brushes her wet hair. Raman as Gulabo stares at her and recalls their old romantic moments. Gulabo and Ishita go for vegetable shopping together, Raman is happy as he is getting some time with Ishita as Gulabo. Nidhi is planning to get close to Shagun. She brings tea for Shagun and says she will stay there till everyone is back home.

Her caring behaviour impresses Shagun but leaves Mani disturbed. He doesn’t want Nidhi to become close to his family members. Mani requests Nidhi to stop bothering him with her plans and conspiracies. Nidhi smirks and says she will live in his house and keep an eye on everyone. She is planning to harm Ishita and Raman and for that she needs to stay near to them.

Ishita is being bullied by goons in the vegetable market. Gulabo asks Ishita not to react, but when the goon starts passing comments on them, Ishita slaps one of the goons. They take out a knife and threaten Ishita. Raman in Gulabo’s attire gets angry. He beats up the goons as Ishita and everyone clap for Gulabo.

