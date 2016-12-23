Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi is getting blackmailed

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi is so baffled, she is unable to decide whom to tell about the dirty MMS. Sohail advises her to talk to her parents. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi is so baffled, she is unable to decide whom to tell about the dirty MMS. Sohail advises her to talk to her parents.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhi is puzzled and scared, she decides to talk to the elders of the family about the MMS. She feels fearful to talk to Ishita so she decides to talk to Simmi but finds her sleeping. Ruhi goes to Adi’s room, but he is busy arguing with Aaliya. Then, she goes to Romi but he thinks that Ruhi wants to talk about Sohail so he asks Ruhi to forget Sohail and sleep.

Ruhi feels that if she will speak to anyone about MMS, they will conclude that Sohail is involved in it so she decides not to share it with the family. She calls Sohail in society’s parking and shows him the MMS. Sohail advises her to talk to parents about it. Ruhi says that Raman will again get angry and will not be able to understand her. Sohail consoles her.

Next morning, Raman and Ishita go to Ruhi’s room.They find her sleeping. Raman gets emotional seeing Ruhi in distress, he finds that her pillow is totally wet. Ishita says that she must be crying whole night. Ishita says the Ruhi will understand her father one day. She says, for Ruhi’s good Raman has made lots of adjustments in life, he married Ishita just to make Ruhi happy so Raman should not worry, everything will be fine. Raman cries and asks Ishita to manage Ruhi as she bonds with Ishita well. He fears that he will lose Ruhi this way. Ishita says Ruhi will never go away from us. Raman leaves. Ishita finds a low battery in Ruhi’s mobile so she takes her mobile to charge it. Ruhi wakes up and gets scared when she sees her phone in Ishita’s hand. Ruhi snatches it and makes an excuse. Ishita tells Ruhi to cheer up because nobody feels good when they see Ruhi in stress. She asks Ruhi to freshen up and come to the breakfast table. Ruhi wonders why she is not able to speak to Ishita about MMS.

Toshi is trying Madhavi’s diamond set. She tells Madhavi that the diamonds are fake. Madhavi gets worried so Toshi and Simmi decide to confront the jeweler. They call the jeweler at home and finds that the dealer has done the cheating. Simmi decides to teach a lesson to the dealer.

Ruhi is getting trapped badly. She gets an SMS from the same number and sender demands Rs 12 lakhs from her. He also writes that he loves to watch her in the MMS. She immediately calls Sohail. Sohail advises her to talk to Raman and Ishita about it, else he will talk to them. Ruhi says that she will talk and puts down the call. Ruhi decides that she will talk to Adi about it.

