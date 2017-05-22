Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd May 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita get to know that Adi is married to Roshni

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd May 2017 full episode written update: Roshni tells Raman that she and Adi were forced to get married and she never considered Adi her husband. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd May 2017 full episode written update: Roshni tells Raman that she and Adi were forced to get married and she never considered Adi her husband.

Ishita says sorry for disturbing Roshni by starting the wrong topic but Roshni says its fine and says Aaliya is very lucky to have her as her mother in law. Next we see Raman telling the judge of the family court about Roshni and how she got married to someone forcefully. The judge tells him that he dealt with a similar case.

Roshni sees Raman with the judge and she fears that the judge should not see Adi’s face, she sends Ruhi to Raman to ask him to get jewellery from the car. But Raman sends Romi instead. Raman takes the judge to the mandap where he sees Adi’s face and tells Raman that this is the same guy who came with him for annulment of his marriage with a girl named Roshni. Raman takes him to a room and says to him that he must be mistaken but the judge remains adamant about his words. Raman holds the collar of the judge and asks him who has sent him to ruin the wedding. The judge asks him to go and ask Aadi. Roshni was listening to this, she decides to stop Raman any how as she won’t let him ruin this wedding. Roshni tells everything to Romi and asks him to stop Raman. Raman reaches the mandap but Romi manages to stop him. He tells him that he knows everything and he wants to talk to him.

Meanwhile Ishita and Mihika were fixing Ishita’s saree which got torn with a pot at the mandap. Everyone waits for Raman and Ishita at the mandap.

There, Raman yells at Romi for hiding the truth from him, but Roshni folds her hands in front of him and says that they were forced to get married and she never considered Adi as her husband. She pleads to him to let the wedding happen successfully.

At the mandap everyone teases Adi and Aaliya when the priest asks to call for Raman and Ishita for completing the pheras.

The judge goes to the man he came with and asks him that he wants to leave as he can’t stand here any more after getting humiliated. Ishita happens to listen to him and asks who humiliated him. He tells her that Raman did it and tells her that Adi is married to Roshni. Meanwhile Raman tries to behave cool before leaving the room when Ishita reaches there and Raman asks her to come along for pheras. Ishita tells him that she knows Adi is already married.

