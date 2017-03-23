Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd March 2017 full episode written update: Raman takes the blame for Vandita’s death

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd March 2017 full episode written update: Raman admits to Ishita that he was not driving the car, but refuses to tell her where was he at the time of the accident. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd March 2017 full episode written update: Raman admits to Ishita that he was not driving the car, but refuses to tell her where was he at the time of the accident.

When Shravan blames Raman for his mother’s death, Mihika asks Bala to stop him. Bala says that Shravan is right, he has seen the CCTV footage where Raman brutally hit Vandi with his car. He also asks Mihika to take back the food, they will not accept anything from the Bhalla house. Madhavi also shows anger. Mihika and Pihu leave.

Mani and Ishita come to the police station, they say Raman is not a criminal. The inspector says that he got another footage in which they came to know about an eyewitness. The police confronts Ishita for Vandita’s accident case, they claim that Ishita saw Raman, but she did not say anything to the police. She was trying to save her husband, so she will also be take under custody. Raman doesn’t want to drag Ishita is all this so he immediately takes the blame on himself. Ishita keeps on asking him what is he hiding. She says she knows it is not Raman. But Raman disagrees. Ishita takes permission to talk to Raman alone for 5 minutes.

There at Raman’s office, Adi’s immaturity and poor business sense again puts the company in trouble. He gets rigid with the client on some quality control terms and the client gets angry, they decide to cancel the contract. Ruhi finally asks Adi to stop arguing with the client. She agrees to the client’s terms and conditions and signs the contract. The client and company’s research team both compliment Ruhi’s business sense. Adi gets offended. Ruhi tells him that she has already put the cost in the quotations so ultimately client will bear the loss. There, Bala is feeling very lonely and depressed without Vandita. He finds difficulty in handling the kids without their mother.

Ishita asks Raman to tell her whether he did the accident or not. Ishita is very sure that Raman can not do anything wrong. If, Vandi was hit by his car, he would have stopped there and would have taken her to the hospital. But, Raman is rigid, he doesn’t want to tell the truth to Ishita. He asks her to give the statement that Raman’s car did the accident and go back home. Ishita makes Raman swear on her, if Raman lies, she will die. Raman finally admits that he was not driving the car, but he will also not tell her where was he at the time of the accident. Ishita pleads and asks him to tell the truth to the police.

Raman and Ishita come out. Madhavi is also there, she slaps Raman and accuses him for Vandi’s murder. The police inspector and Ishita’s parents ask Ishita to say the truth. Vandita is her sister and she has been taught to be on the right side. Ishita can only get justice for Vandi and her family. But, Ishita is thinking something else, she asks some alone time.

