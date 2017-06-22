Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd June full episode written update: Aaliya leaves the party and everyone is worried

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd June full episode written update: Raman and Ishita go to present a gift to Mr Bhalla Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd June full episode written update: Raman and Ishita go to present a gift to Mr Bhalla

Ishita and Raman dance and Aaliya asks Mihika about the guest list. She says it’s with Neelu and Aaliya asks her to get the guest list.Raman and Ishita go to present a gift to Mr Bhalla and thereafter Aadi and Aaliya come to give their present. Mr. Bhalla asks why he has got separate gift for him when Ishita and Raman have already given a gift. Aadi says he has is different from him and he couldn’t afford a gift as big as Raman. After they leave, Mr Bhalla asks Mr Iyer if everything is good between Raman and Aadi. Mr Iyer tells him what happened when he and Santoshi were out for a movie.

Mr Bhalla checks Raman and Aadi’s gifts and calls them both. He says Raman has given him shirt and Aadi has given him matching cuff links. He says that a family should resolve their issues by discussing and there is no point of not talking while in a family. He asks Raman and Aadi to hug and resolve their issue and that will be the best gift to him. Raman hugs Aadi and says sorry. Neelu gives guest list to Aaliya and she finds that Shagun and Mani’s name is not there. She feels bad that everyone is enjoying and no one is bothered If her family is here or not.

After the guests leave Aadi, Ishita, Neelu, Mihika and Romi are looking for Aaliya as she is no where to be seen. They all reach Bhalla house and Ishita asks Raman that Mani and Shagun were nowhere to be seen. Raman says even he couldn’t see them anywhere. Ishita says Aaliya must be upset because of this and she says she’ll go and get her from Mani’s house. Raman says no need to go as she should know her responsibilities and she has behaved very irresponsibly. Ishita asks him to not say anything and she goes to Mani and says to him why he and Shagun didn’t attend the party on a small invitation issue. She says they are family and they should not wait for invite. She then asks him to call Aaliya from the house but Mani says she is not here. Ishita says then she must be at Bhalla house and says she must have confused it to be Mani’s house when Aaliya messaged her that she is going home. Mani asks her if she is sure that she’ll be there.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd