Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd January 2017 full episode written update: Shagun calls Ishita, Raman in hotel to catch Vikram Behl

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita plays the music and dances with Raman. It seems Pihu is out of stress after watching her parents dancing and spending time together. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita plays the music and dances with Raman. It seems Pihu is out of stress after watching her parents dancing and spending time together.

Ishita plays the music and dances with Raman. It seems Pihu is out of stress after watching her parents dancing and spending time together. Later, Ishita tells Raman that she was doing all for Ruhi.

In the hotel, Shagun sees Vikram, sitting at the restaurant. She takes his pictures secretly and sends it to Raman. Ishita identifies him and they call Shagun. Shagun asks them to come to hotel quickly as Vikram is accompanied by someone who is not letting her talk to Vikram. Raman and Ishita rush to the hotel. Mahi misunderstands Shagun when he finds her sitting at the restaurant. Shagun tells him about Vikram Behl and how important he is in Ruhi’s case. They keep an eye on Vikram.

Mani finds Vikram alone, sitting in his room. Mani and Shagun confront him. Vkram says he doesn’t remember anything. Mani goes to receive Raman and Ishita from the hotel lobby. Shagun requests Vikram to tell her about Suhail and why he is after Ruhi. Vikram sends Shagun to get water for him. Shagun too leaves the room. Vikram decides to jump from the window as he is too scared to say anything against Nidhi and Suhail. Ishita and Raman enter and Vikram jumps. They are not able to catch him, Ishita says he was the only witness and now they lost him too.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Mihika collides with Suhail, he is in a hurry so he leaves. Ruhi panics when she sees Suhail near her house. Her sudden reaction makes Toshi and Mihika worried. Just then, Abhishek comes and asks Pihu what happened, why she was so scared. Pihu says she saw the killer here. Abhishek says not to worry as he is her police uncle and he will save her from all the dangers. He asks her to tell everything. Ruhi tells him she saw Suhail killing someone, the day she returned home to give surprise to everyone. She saw Ruhi going somewhere to meet Ishimaa so she followed her secretly. Pihu is the one who sat in the car’s trunk when Ruhi and Suhail went to meet the blackmailer. She narrates whole incident, she saw Suhail shooting the blackmailer.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21th January 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi threatens Ishita of ruining Ruhi’s life

Romi hears her too, he asks Mihika to take Pihu inside. Abhishek and Romi linked everything, they are happy that at least they got one eye witness against Suhail. Abhishek alerts his policemen.

In the next scene, Suhail is getting angry at his man who was responsible to take care of Vikram Behl. Vikram ran away and Suhail is worried if he will tell his secret to Raman and Ishita. Meanwhile, Raman gets all the updates from Abhishek. Abhishek tells him that he has sent his policemen to arrest Suhail and soon they will make him confess. Raman says that he doesn’t want Suhail to fly away. Suhail is responsible to make both his daughters suffer. Abhishek assures him. Raman tells Ishita that they can’t say anything to Ruhi as she is brainwashed by Suhail. If they will say anything against Suhail, Ruhi will put the blame on them and not on Suhail.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd