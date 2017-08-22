Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is admitted to the hospital and is out of danger. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is admitted to the hospital and is out of danger.

As Raman pulls Taneja up, he fells on Raman’s feet and apologises to him. However, the police arrive to arrest him. Bala and Raman take Ishita to hospital. The doctor tells the family that Ishita is out of danger but needs to be under observation. Everyone goes inside the room to meet Ishita. Shagun says all this happened because of her and they all say it is nothing like that. Ishita then thanks Kiran and says that she saw Madhu fight with her. She goes on to reveal that their fight distracted her and made her move which make the killer lose his aim. Nurse asks everyone to leave the patient alone. Raman asks everyone to go home as he will stay with her.

At home, Simmi meets Ananya. Ananya shows her a scholarship letter and Simmi hugs her. Ananya says she has refused the scholarship because they want to interview both the parents. When Santoshi arrives, Simmi sends Ananya out and Santoshi asks her to talk to the school if they will allow just one parent. She tells Simmi that she is going for Chaar Dhaam the next day because she had vowed if Ishita would get out of this problem, she will go for Chaar Dhaam Yatra.

Meanwhile in the hospital, Ishita tries to get up to have water but cries with pain. Raman gets up and helps her have water. He asks her to not try to be a hero again. And Ishita asks him to lie next to her on the bed. Though he resists a bit but then gives up and lies next to her.

At home, Mihika tells Santoshi that she has packed sugar free laddoo. Shagun arrives with a suitcase and Santoshi asks her where she is going. She says she is leaving for her home as she has to start somewhere. Ruhi, Aadi, Aaliya, Pihu and Santoshi convince her to stay back. Meanwhile, the bell rings and Santoshi opens the door and finds Param standing there. Simmi reveals she has called him as she doesn’t want to ruin Ananya’s opportunities because of their personal problems. Santoshi tells Bhalla that this is the result of her prayers and Param should stay there with them.

Pihu and Ruhi stand outside their school. Riya approaches Ruhi and enquires if she remembers her promise that she will bring her dad on her birthday. When Riya leaves Pihu asks her if she will do it and Ruhi tells her that she even went to Sainath Basti to meet her ex nanny but she doesn’t reside there anymore.

