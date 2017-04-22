Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd April 2017 full episode written update: Shagun says she will not attend Aaliya’s marriage

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd April 2017 full episode written update: Adi leaves Roshini alone in the park. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd April 2017 full episode written update: Adi leaves Roshini alone in the park.

Adi reaches home with Roshini. He is tensed about what he will tell his family and Aaliya about Roshini. While driving the car, he dreams that Aaliya got to know about it and she got a mental shock. Adi is worried, he decides to drop Roshini midway. He doesn’t believe in this marriage so he plans to leave her forever without informing her. He makes her sit in the park and asks her to wait for sometime as he has some work. He lies that he will come back and take her to his house. Roshini, completely unaware of Adi’s intentions, agrees and sits in the park. Adi drives back to the Aaliya’s house.

There, Ishita is angry at Shagun. She doesn’t like her overspending nature and also is upset that she lied to them. Raman tries to make her understand, but Ishita argues that if Shagun wants to give something to her daughter then she should have invested the same money in FD’s. She strictly asks Raman not to entertain Shagun’s demands, she wants a simple marriage. Mani is also trying to make Shagun understand the situation, but she also doesn’t like Ishita’s dominance in everything. She says to Mani and Aaliya that she will not attend the marriage as nobody is trying to understand her viewpoint and everyone supports Ishita. Aaliya calls Adi and asks him to come soon. Adi is happy that he is freed from Roshini’s responsibility and the marriage. He decides not to tell Aaliya about it.

Meanwhile, Roshini is sitting alone in the park, waiting for Adi. The park’s closing time comes and the guard asks her to leave. She requests him to let her stay here until Adi comes. But, he is strict. Roshini walks alone wondering how she will find Adi, she doesn’t have the address or mobile, not even money. Just then some goons start following her. They start teasing her. Roshini somehow manages to run away. But, the goons also run after her. She finally takes a stick and beats all three of them.

Adi comes to the Bhalla house after meeting Aaliya. Raman and Ishita say that they were worried for him. Adi wants to tell them about his marriage, but Ishita thinks that he wants to discuss her fight with Shagun. She doesn’t let Adi speak and says that if Adi wants he can support Shagun.

