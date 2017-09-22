Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Raman gives Ruhi’s projects to Aadi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Ishita that Raman has given all her projects to Aadi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Ishita that Raman has given all her projects to Aadi.

Ishita takes Ruhi for apologising to Romi for what she did, while Mihika is still mad at Ruhi. Ishita is angry with Raman and on the other side Mihika goes to Raman and starts giving advice to him that he should be strict with Ruhi as it is for her own good. On the dinner table, everyone suggests Ruhi to start going to office for distracting her mind.

Kiran is discussing with Shravan about Kshitija’s surprise birthday party and when Kshitija comes, they lie to her that they are discussing about his college project and they both go to the next room. Kshitija doesn’t like their behaviour and them ignoring her. But then Kshitija goes to Shravan for giving him his phone, they push her out.

Ruhi goes to Ishita and tells her that Raman has given all her projects to Aadi and that they both are completely against her. Ishita feels disgusted at this when Aliya tells her that Aadi is playing fair and he cannot do this to her and she will talk to Aadi about the projects.

Next we see Ishita, Aaliya, Mihika and Ruhi returning from shopping and they see Raman and Aadi at the door but Raman ignores them and asks Aadi to come with him.

Kiran sees Kshitija with Param while Param is giving chocolates to Kshitija when everyone comes there while Kiran was blaming Param for his closeness with Kshitija and says she doesn’t like his closeness with Kshitija and him touching her.

Simi shouts at Kiran for blaming Param and tells her that she is new in this family and Param’s daughter and Kshitija are of same age when Bala reminds everyone that Param got divorced due to the molestation case which was charged by Ishita.

Then Kiran tells Ishita that she does not want any molester around her daughter and asks for her help and Ishita says to Simi that Kiran is right at her own place and this is good that she is very protective towards her daughter. Simi asks Raman to see what Ishita is saying about Param and how can she say like this when Raman asks everyone to calm down and they will discuss this matter when everyone is in a better state of mind.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd