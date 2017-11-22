Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita insults Param and Raman doesn’t stop her

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 November 2017 full episode written update: Yeh Hai Mhabbatein 22 November 2017 full episode written update: Param says to Simmi that Raman can take care of himself as he isn’t a child. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 November 2017 full episode written update: Yeh Hai Mhabbatein 22 November 2017 full episode written update: Param says to Simmi that Raman can take care of himself as he isn’t a child.

Ishita tells the family how Simmi is giving pills to Raman and made Ruhi hate her father and also about Pihu’s condition. Mr Iyer says he can’t believe Simmi can do all this. Ishita says she gets positive vibes from Raman and she will get the family back together. Madhu asks her to change the clothes but she says she is fine and Madhu asks her to tell the truth and asks what she is hiding and why she lied about killing Ananya. She says she is not hiding anything and she told the truth and accepted her crime. Madhu asks her to look into her eyes and then say the same and Ishita hugs her. Madhu says she saw it in her eyes. Ishita says she needs their help to get back her children and her husband and Mr Iyer assures her that they are with them.

Mr Bhalla says to Romi that he is worried about Raman and Romi tells him that Raman is neither at the club nor at the gym. Simmi says she shouldn’t have let him go and says Ishita must have done something. Raman comes back and Simmi asks where was he and asks if he saw the doctor. She asks Neelu to get him tea and Aaliya to get him towel and Raman shouts at her and asks who is she and says she is not his caretaker and he isn’t answerable to her. Param says to Simmi that Raman can take care of himself as he isn’t a child. Raman goes to his room and thinks he isn’t supposed to answer anyone as to where he was and with whom. He lies in the bathtub and recalls Ishita. He imagines Ishita giving him towel and sees her everywhere.

Raman is in the office and smiles at his staff and they talk about seeing him smiling after so long. Raman goes into his cabin and sees Ishita and thinks he must be imagining her. He says she isn’t here when Ishita sneezes and Raman asks if she is actually there. Ishita can’t understand and Raman tells her that he is seeing her everywhere from his bathroom to his bedroom. Ishita says he is embarrassing her and Raman apologizes. Ishita says they need to talk about work and says they got the contract and drops the file accidentally. Raman bends to pick it up and cries of back pain. Ishita asks if his back pain isn’t gone yet. Raman asks how does she know about his back pain and Ishita asks him to not think about that and says he should do stretches and gives him a massage. Raman says it’s strange that he doesn’t know her but she knows that he has backache problem when Param comes in and sees them. Ishita asks Raman if his staff has any manner as they should knock before coming in and Param says he isn’t a staff. Ishita asks him to go and do his work and asks her to arrange for some tea or kadha for them as they both have cold and they need to talk. Raman asks him to go and do as she says and Param leaves.

Romi goes to Param and says that Ishita showed him his place that he isn’t anything but a junior staff over here and says she insulted him well. Param is about to slap him but Romi holds his hand and says he and his wife have ruined their family and their business but now Ishita is here and their game is over and he leaves. Param calls someone and asks him to listen to him carefully.

