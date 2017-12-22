Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita insists there is a connection between her and Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Raman that there is some connection between them. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Raman that there is some connection between them.

Raman asks everyone if he was called to insult at the award function and says he doesn’t have to prove everyone how good he is to his daughter. Simmi also takes Raman’s side and says Ishita is just creating a scene. Ishita says that she is doing this for respecting the award and honouring him. Shagun takes Ishita’s side and gives an example of successful businesswoman who raised her child while leading the big company.

Mihika returns home and starts getting angry on Romi that he isn’t even bothered to attend the counselor’s meeting. Ruhi asks Mihika to calm her breath. Romi enters and apologizes to Mihika. Ruhi suggests Mihika to listen to his side of story before coming to a conclusion. Romi explains why he was late and tells that he saw Nikhil on the road while coming to court.

On the other side, Raman asks Simmi to call Pihu and ask her to come here and prove to everyone that Ishita is wrong. Romi explains to Ruhi that Nikhil was going somewhere in the cab. Ruhi gets scared and tells Romi it is not possible as Nikhil left town. Mihika doesn’t believe Romi and says he is faking the incident. Mihika packs her bags and when she is leaving the house, Toshi ji convinces Mihika not to leave the house and asks Romi to leave the house.

While Simmi is calling Param for giving him the news, Param is talking to Nikhil on other line. Simmi tells Param how Ishita manipulated Raman for calling Pihu in the meeting. Raman asks Shagun if she is on his side or Ishita’s. While Shagun is going to tell Raman the truth, Ishita comes and stops Shagun from telling the truth.

On seeing Ishita coming, Raman tries to run from her. Ishita asks Raman why he is ignoring her. To which Raman replies he shouldn’t have saved her. Ishita tries to make him realise that he was the one who saved her life and tells Raman that there is some connection between them.

While Ashok is taking his chemotherapy, the doctor asks him to bring someone with him. Ashok stops the doctor from calling Ishita and faints. Raman brings Pihu to the meeting and shows everyone how happy she is. On seeing Ruhi, Ishita feels so happy and asks her to give Raman the award. Ruhi tells Raman that he is world’s best father and honours him with the award.

