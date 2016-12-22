Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi receives her dirty MMS

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman finds Sohail touching Ruhi, he gets angry and beats Sohail again. Ruhi is tensed as someone has made a dirty MMS of her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman finds Sohail touching Ruhi, he gets angry and beats Sohail again. Ruhi is tensed as someone has made a dirty MMS of her.

Madhavi fishes for compliment from Vishwa as she is wearing a new necklace. But, Vishwa doesn’t notice it so Madhavi comes to Toshi’s house to complaint about Vishwa’s cold attitude. Ruhi is grumpy because of the pimple on her cheeks on the day of launch party in which Sohail will announce the concert dates formally. All the ladies including Madhavi help her to get rid of it. Raman is in office and waits for Ishita. Raman did not get breakfast in the morning as everyone was busy making Ruhi ready for the concert. Ishita comes to the office and give him the breakfast.

DANGAL MOVIE REVIEW

Sohail comes to pick Ruhi for the concert’s launch party. Ishita asks Sohail to drop Ruhi back on time. Raman reaches home few minutes late and asks about Ruhi. Ishita says that Ruhi has gone with Sohail. Raman gets worried and follows them in car. Sohail and Ruhi reach the concert. Ruhi is in Ruhan’s get up. Before getting down from car Ruhi asks Sohail, is she looking good? Sohail tells that he want to introduce Ruhi in her original form to media and not in Ruhan’s get up. He removes her cap and wig. Raman sees it and again gets violent. He pulls Sohail out and beats him. He also forcefully makes Ruhi sit in his car. Ruhi and Sohail keep on saying that Raman is misunderstanding but Raman doesn’t listen and takes Ruhi away. Ruhi enters home crying, she runs to her room and locks the door. Everyone is shocked to see her condition and when they find Raman in a bad mood, they understand that something went wrong at the launch party. Ishita knocks on the door and ask Ruhi to open it but Ruhi says that she want some alone time. Raman tells Ishita that he saw Sohail touching Ruhi’s hair and cheeks. Ishita doesn’t believe and says if Sohail is doing it publicly than maybe it was casual. Ishita says that they should ask Ruhi about it and then form any conclusion. Raman gets a call from office, he wants to open some mail in the mobile but it is not opening.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ruhi is in her room. Ruhi gets a MMS from some unknown number. She gets horrified when she finds that someone has made MMS of her changing clothes in the bathroom. She turns white and drops her phone. Raman gets to know that Ruhi has changed his phone’s settings. Ishita asks him to take Ruhi’s help. Ishita knocks Ruhi’s door and tells that Raman has received some mail which is not opening. Ruhi thinks that Ishita and Raman have also received the MMS so she gets more worried. She opens the door to check Raman’s mobile. Ishita asks her about the incident that happened with Sohail. She asks Ruhi, was Sohail getting physical with her. Ruhi says that Sohail was just removing her wig and his intentions were clear.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi feels attracted towards Sohail

She says Raman came suddenly and he misunderstood it. Raman gets angry and says Ruhi’s intentions might be clear but Sohail is not innocent. Ishita takes Ruhi’s side and tells Raman that he is obsessed with his wrong thinking. Raman leaves the room to read his office mail. Ishita says that Raman gets angry easily. She tells Ruhi not to mind it. Also, she asks sorry from Raman’s side. Ruhi cries and hugs Ishita. Ishita asks her to take rest.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd