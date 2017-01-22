Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21th January 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi threatens Ishita of ruining Ruhi’s life

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets worried, but Nidhi continues cursing her. She tells Ishita that her plan is to ruin Ruhi’s life. Ruhi is madly in love with Suhail and can do anything for him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets worried, but Nidhi continues cursing her. She tells Ishita that her plan is to ruin Ruhi’s life. Ruhi is madly in love with Suhail and can do anything for him.

The episode starts with Ishita confronting Nidhi in jail. She questions about her intentions of always hurting her family. Ishita says this time she will not let Nidhi succeed, as she knows that Suhail is her younger brother. Nidhi says just by getting a small piece of information, Ishita thinks she can disrupt her plan. She vows to make Raman and Ishita pay for all the time she has spent in the jail, as they cannot prove anything. They have no evidence against Suhail or Nidhi.

Ishita gets worried, but Nidhi continues cursing her. She tells Ishita that her plan is to ruin Ruhi’s life. Ruhi is madly in love with Suhail and can do anything for him. Nidhi wants Ruhi to suffer like her. Just like she did not get the love of Raman, Ruhi’s heart will also break. The way Ishita has sent Nidhi to jail, Nidhi will send Ruhi. She will ruin Ruhi’s life. Ishita warns her of coming close to Ruhi. Nidhi tells Ishita to go and love her daughter as much as she can because soon she is coming to jail.

Meanwhile Param scolds the hotel manager. He asks about the girl who was lying with him when his ex-wife came to meet him. He confronts the manager that why they framed him, he asks them to call the girl. The manager says that she is on leave and also her phone is switched-off. Param threatens of calling the police. Later he thinks who wants to defame him.

Mani reaches the resort with Adi, Aaliya and Shagun. He gives the room keys to everyone and them to take rest, while he will go for a small walk. Shagun says that she will come along, but just then she finds a person in a hotel lobby on a wheelchair who has a similar tattoo on his hand. She wants to follow him so she sends Mani alone. The person on the wheelchair is Vikram Behl, but before Shagun finds him, he is taken away. Adi and Aaliya plan to go for a sight-seeing so that Mani and Shagun can spend some alone time in the hotel, but Mani shows interest to come along. Aaliya says their plan failed. Adi asks Shagun to change and come with them. Shagun says she is not well, so she will rest in the room. Mani leaves with Adi and Aaliya. Shagun wants to find about the man in the hotel.

Bala’s mother has seen Simmi and Gaurav together. She tries to defame Simmi. She goes to her and asks to give Gaurav’s number as she wants to buy a diamond jewellery from him. Simmi says she will forward her the number as she is getting late for work. Bala’s mother smirks and says he is your special friend, Simmi must ask him to give good discount to her. Simmi says he is just a friend. Bala’s mother says it’s good that she is moving on. Gaurav is a nice guy, Simmi can think about him. Simmi gets irritated.

Pihu notices that Raman and Ishita are tensed. She worries about them and asks Mihika about it. Romi and Mihika make her understand that everything is normal and Raman is like a hero. Ishita and Mihika think that they should make Pihu feel happy. Ishita thinks that all these worries are bringing negative vibes in their house, and Pihu should be kept away from all such things. She acts romantic with Raman in front of Pihu. She asks him to take her for shopping and also wants to plan something special on her anniversary. Raman feels weird and asks if she is drunk that she is doing all this in front of Pihu. Pihu smiles. Ishita thinks that she is purposely acting romantic.

