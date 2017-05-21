Yeh hai Mohabbatein 21st May 2017 full episode written update: Mani and Shagun do the ‘kanyadaan’ of Aaliya

Yeh hai Mohabbatein 21st May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Adi are all set to tie the knot. Yeh hai Mohabbatein 21st May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Adi are all set to tie the knot.

The episode starts with Ishita and Ruhi having a discussion with the caterers for the vegetarian food when Raman comes there and makes a call and arranges the food from nearby caterers. Ruhi goes to Shagun and asks her what is wrong with her, and why she asked the caterers to add the non vegetarian dishes when she knew that Shobhna would not like it at all. She accuses Shagun of doing it intentionally to ruin every thing. Shagun tells her that some Australian delegates were coming and that’s why she had arranged it. Shagun leaves saying she doesn’t want to ruin her mood.

Next we see Ishita and Shagun come down for the Kanyadaan wearing saris that look alike. Shagun gets irritated seeing Ishita in the same sari. Raman who is standing with Ishita apologizes to her as he didn’t know that Mani would buy the same sari. Ishita says that it is not a problem to her as it is the big day of her children. Raman goes to Shagun to talk to her but Shagun leaves as she is in hurry.

Shagun and Mani go to her room where Shagun yells at Mani for getting the same sari. She asks him to tell Ishita to change her sari, and only then will she come for the “kanyadaan”. Mani says he can’t ask Ishita to do so, but he can ask Shagun to change as she has so many saris. Shagun asks why she has to change, and she has to compromise every time. Meanwhile, Ishita comes there and asks Mani to leave and she’ll handle the situation. Shagun says she won’t listen to her. Ishita still continues and says to Shagun that they both are mother and mother in law of both of them and some other stuff which makes Shagun emotional. They both go downstairs and everyone is glad to see them. Shobhna says that its a good sign that both of them are wearing same saris.

Priest asks them who will do the “gathbandhan” when Ishita says Ruhi will do it as she did it for Raman and Ishita also. Afterwards, Mani and Shagun proceed for “kanyadaan” when Mani says to Aaliya that now that she knows that her father is alive does she now want him to do the “kanyadaan”. Aaliya says that she wants Mani and Shagun to do the same. In the next scene Ishita is collecting jewellery for Aaliya along with Roshni when she notices that Roshni is not wearing “mangalsutra”. Roshni says there is no point of wearing it merely to show off when there is no marriage left. Next we see some random man come to the venue and tells Raman and Mani that the Judge was nearby to attend a wedding so he bought him here as well.

