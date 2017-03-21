Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st March 2017 full episode written update: Madhavi holds Raman responsible for killing Vandana

Toshi feels for Madhavi’s loss, she says to Mihika it is horrible to lose a daughter. She sends food to Madhavi’s house through Pihu and Mihika. Toshi feels for Madhavi’s loss, she says to Mihika it is horrible to lose a daughter. She sends food to Madhavi’s house through Pihu and Mihika.

Ishita is feeling bad that her sister has died in front of her and by Raman’s car. She is crying as she is helpless. While she feels her sister should get justice, she knows that if Raman had done it he would have told her by now. Raman is worried too, he is thinking if he should tell Ishita where he was last night. The police inspector calls Raman and congratulates him as they are successful in arresting the kidnapper Gulab Singh. Raman feels happy, but still doesn’t want to tell Ishita about it.

Ishita sees Shravan is crying for her mother Vandana. This is a tough time for Iyer family, they are unable to emerge from the shock of Vandana’s sudden death. The police comes and tells them that they have found the culprit. They take Madhavi and Mr. Iyer to the Bhalla house. They accuse Raman for Vandi’s accident. Madhavi and the both the families are shocked. Raman says it’s a lie, he did not hit Vandi with his car. Ishita is looking at Raman. The police say that they have CCTV footage as evidence in which Raman’s car is seen hitting Vandi. When Raman denies it, the inspector asks where was Raman at the time of the accident. Raman gets speechless. He prefers to be silent, which makes police and Madhavi more confident. Toshi keeps requesting Madhavi to stop the police but Madhavi is firm.

Mani is coming to the Bhalla house when he sees the police taking Raman in custody. Ishita and Mani follow Raman to the police station. Toshi is crying and asking for mercy from Madhavi. She says Raman didn’t kill Vandi, it is not possible. Toshi says he is husband of Madhavi’s daughter. Madhavi says for her, Raman is the man who killed her other daughter. Madhavi is so disconsolate and heartbroken that she doesn’t want to have any relationship with the Bhalla family, she breaks all the relations and leave. Toshi says she is also breaking their friendship and family relationship. The atmosphere of both the houses is tensed, Mihika prays for Raman’s non-involvement in the accident.

Aaliya comes to Adi and Ruhi and asks them not to worry. Raman cannot do such a thing, they have to be strong in such a tough time. Adi gets a call from the office to attend a meeting. Adi tells them about Vandi’s death and says it is difficult to come today still he will manage. The person says that Adi can stay home, but do send Ruhi for the meeting. She is smart and has a better understating of the project. Adi doesn’t like it, he sends Ruhi to office.

Shravan comes and scolds Pihu, he claims that Pihu's father has killed his mother. Now, they will not accept anything from the Bhalla house. He asks Mihika and Pihu to leave.

