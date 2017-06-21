Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st June full episode written update: Aadi and Aaliya make party bookings for the wrong date

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st June full episode written update: Ishita feels someone is missing and realises that Shagun has not been invited. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st June full episode written update: Ishita feels someone is missing and realises that Shagun has not been invited.

Raman calls everyone as they are getting late for the party and he doesn’t want Mr Bhalla to reach before all of them. Raman asks Ishita to keep the suit for Mr Bhalla as he’ll reach there directly. Meanwhile Aadi comes there and Ruhi asks why he isn’t ready. He asks Aaliya that she has kept some oversized suit for him. Aaliya says she must have sent his suit to SPA for Mr Bhalla. Raman starts shouting at her and says she never does anything right. Then Aadi yells at him and says this isn’t that big an issue to shout at her. Raman says it is a big mistake but Ishita tries to calm him down and says they’ll send the suit of Mr Bhalla along with Mr Iyer and he’ll change there before the party.

There, at venue Mr Iyer and Mr Bhalla are at the lounge when Mr Iyer asks Mr Bhalla to wait for few minutes as he needs to meet someone. He goes on a side and calls Madhu to know the situation while Mr Bhalla tries to get into the party hall where the guard stops him saying that a party for kids is going on inside and he can’t enter in these tracks as its a theme party. Mr Bhalla insists on going in and Mr Iyer comes there to handle the situation and the guard raises his voice. Meanwhile, Raman comes there and asks the guard if he talks to his dad in the same tone. The guard says he was just doing his duty and he can talk to the manager if he wants to. Raman goes to the manager and says it’s their party and the guard isn’t letting them in. The manager says it’s a kids’ party. Raman asks him to check their booking and he checks and tells them they don’t have any booking for Mr Bhalla. Raman asks Aaliya if she had made the booking and she asks the manager to recheck. The manager tells them that they have a booking for Mr Bhalla but it’s for the next day. He asks Aaliya if she had made the bookings personally or through phone. Aaliya recalls that she had asked Aadi to do that. She apologizes to Raman and he starts yelling at her again that this isn’t a small mistake. Aadi comes there and Raman asks what he has to say to cover up for his wife. Aadi says it isn’t her mistake and he did the wrong booking by mistake. Raman asks him to not cover for her but Aadi says he isn’t. Raman says then Aaliya should have checked it again and says how is she so perfect in making mistakes. Ishita asks him to calm down and goes to arrange something. She comes in and tells them that one of her patients has banquets and it’s arranged. Mihika asks about the decorations and Ishita tells her that there was a kids’ birthday party the same day so it’s all done. Aaliya asks about the food arrangements and Ishita asks her to manage that. But Raman says he doesn’t want the food the next day but Ishita and Mihika calm him down. Ishita says they’ll arrange vans for the guests to commute to the new location.

They reach the location and it’s all decorated in pink but thankfully no one makes an issue about that and take it lightly. Aaliya and Aadi are on their way to the venue and Aaliya is arranging for food when Aadi says he is pissed off with Raman and isn’t willing to go to the party anymore. Aaliya calms him down and requests him to not say anything to Raman and spoil everyone’s mood. She says he is elder to them and he should not answer back to him.

There, at party venue everything is going smooth and Aaliya and Aadi reach there. Santoshi praises Mr Bhalla over the mike. Raman asks Mihika to recheck the food arrangements as he doesn’t want any scene and Aadi overhears this. Ruhi asks Raman to give a speech for Mr Bhalla and he thanks him for being the way he is. Aadi is very frustrated meanwhile. Ishita feels someone is missing among the guests and finds it to be Shagun. As she is about to call her, Roshni comes and takes her while Raman is giving the speech.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd