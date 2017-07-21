Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st July 2017 full episode written update: Ashok goes to Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman take him to Iyer house. Ishita asks him how did he get to know about Shagun. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman take him to Iyer house. Ishita asks him how did he get to know about Shagun.

Santoshi decides to teach a lesson to Shagun and tells her that she won’t give the keys to her. Shagun says she is the owner of the house as technically she is still Raman’s wife. Raman pretends to be on Shagun’s side and asks Santoshi to handover the keys to her by evening.

There Ishita says to Aaliya that she won’t convince her on who is right and who is not but requests her to stay at Iyer house as she would want to see Shagun get better. Aaliya agrees to stay there. Two body guards ring the bell of Bhalla house with two big plates in hands. Neelu tells Santoshi that Shagun must have ordered for from outside. Santoshi goes to ask them when Ashok appears from behind them and says he has brought ” Shagun” for Shagun. He walks in and asks his men to put the plates on the table. Santoshi asks how can he enter her house like this while Ashok sits on sofa crossed legged. He asks her to call Shagun.

Ishita and Aaliya gets to know about Ashok and Aaliya says how dare he and says she’ll deal with him. Ishita stops her and goes to handle him. Raman is already home and he pushes Ashok out but Ishita asks him to come to the room as she wants to talk to him. Ashok asks her if she is interested in him but Ishita shuts him up.

Ishita and Raman take him to Iyer house. Ishita asks him how did he get to know about Shagun. He says he got to know about Shagun from Mihika. Raman, Ishita and Madhu get to hear this. He then tells them that he went to the same hospital when Mihika went there to discuss Shagun’s case with neurologist and he thought he got a jackpot. Madhu gets furious but Ishita sends her inside and says Raman will handle him. Ashok asks Ishita how should he address her, as Mrs Ishita Bhalla or Ms Ishita Iyer. Ishita says to her to be in his limits and says any stress can damage Shagun’s brain. Ashok says she is the goddess not him.

He says he doesn’t know the reason they are doing this favour for Shagun but once he gets to know the reason he’ll come with full preparation and leaves. Ishita calms Raman down saying this is what ashok actually wants.

