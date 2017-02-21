Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi decides to work at Mani’s office

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita complains to Toshi that these days Raman doesn’t care much and behaves weird. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita complains to Toshi that these days Raman doesn’t care much and behaves weird.

Ishita tells her father that she is doing fine. Vishwa tells her that her mother and Toshi are missing her a lot. Gulabo hears their conversation and suggests Ishita to visit the Bhalla house and meet everyone there. Ishita says that Raman will be there and she doesn’t want to see his face, also she can’t leave Shagun alone. Gulabo says Raman must be in office and she will take care of Shagun, so Ishita can go. Ishita hugs Gulabo and says thanks. After Ishita leaves, Gulabo plans to check Mani’s files.

There Adi insists Aaliya to let him come with her to Chennai. Aaliya says it is not good to travel together before marriage. Adi says that he will not let anyone know about it. Nidhi comes to meet Mani at his office. She orders Mani that she is joining his office from tomorrow. Mani shouts at her and says that he will not accept this. Nidhi shouts back and says he doesn’t have any option, whatever she is saying Mani has to agree. Ishita reaches the Bhalla house and finds Toshi in pain. She applies ointment on Toshi’s head. Toshi says she misses Ishita a lot and she should sort out the matter with Raman. She calls Raman. But Raman, who is in Gulabo’s get-up, is with Shagun at the doctor’s clinic. He cuts Toshi’s call. Ishita complains that these days Raman doesn’t care much and behaves like this. Toshi again calls Raman. Shagun asks Raman to accompany her in the ladies washroom. Raman attends Toshi’s call and whispers that he is in the meeting. Toshi doubts that Raman is somewhere else and he is lying that he is busy at work. Toshi warns Ishita to be more careful with Raman. She tells her that a wife should always check whether her husband is double crossing her.

Aaliya asks Adi to maintain some distance from her as Ishita doesn’t like all this. Adi says that he is very excited for their Chennai trip and gifts a wrist watch to Aaliya. Ishita tells Mihika that Toshi is thinking Raman is dating another woman and they are going to the office to catch him red-handed. Mihika asks Ishita not to entertain Toshi or if she is worried then she should call Raman. Ishita says that she doesn’t want to call Raman, she says Raman doesn’t even bother to call her once or demands a sorry for his behaviour. Toshi and Ishtia go to Raman’s office where the secretary tells them that he is not there. Toshi asks Romi to call Raman to the office immediately.

