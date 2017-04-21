Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Shagun and Ishita get into an argument over wedding expenses

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Shagun and Ishita get into an argument over Aaliya’s wedding lehenga. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Shagun and Ishita get into an argument over Aaliya’s wedding lehenga.

Adi attends Raman’s call. He asks whether they are safe and in good health. Raman says that they are good and asks where is Adi. Adi lies that he had to come back to Khandpur for some important work last night. Raman asks him to come back to Delhi as he is getting married and he is needed here. Adi doesn’t tell Raman about his marriage with Roshini. Adi tells Roshini that their marriage is illegal and he will not accept her as his wife. Also, he says that he is going back home to marry Aaliya. Roshini is sad, but doesn’t say anything.

There, Shagun has bought a wedding lehenga for Aaliya, which she shows to everyone in the Bhalla house. Ishita says that the groom’s family will buy the lehenga for bride according to the custom. Shagun and Mani deny, but Ishita says she wants to gift it to Aaliya. She checks the price. Shagun says it is Rs 2.5 lakhs. Ishita says that they will give money to her. Ruhi and Mihika also come and get excited to see the lehenga. Later, they check the designer’s website to see more dress options for themselves. They get to know that the lehenga which Shagun has bought is worth Rs 15 lakhs. Ishita gets stunned to know the price, she also wonders why Shagun told her the wrong price. Ishita directly goes to Shagun and confronts her over spending so much on the lehenga. Shagun gets offended and says that Ishita nags about everything. It is her daughter’s marriage, she wants to spend lavishly on everything. Ishita says it is not a competition, they are same. Also, their family is getting united, they should trust each other. Shagun lied to them and this in unacceptable

Raman, Mani and others hear them shouting in the lobby, they also come out. Shagun argues that she can afford the expenses, and asks why Ishita is pushing her decisions on her. Ishita says that overspending in marriages is a wrong practice. The costs, which she is cutting down is an unnecessary burden on the bride’s family. They can enjoy a simple wedding and that money will be helpful for both Adi and Aaliya to settle down. Shagun blames Ishita for dominating, creating an issue of everything, and now choosing a lehenga for your own daughter is also an offence. She gets very angry. Mani and Raman try to make her understand, but she leaves the place. Ishita is also stubborn and doesn’t agree to Shagun.

There, Gagan instructs Adi to behave like a responsible husband with Roshini. She is now his responsibility. He also tells Adi that they have finished the factory work and also sent the consignment to the client. Adi can go back to his place. But, now he has to take Roshini along with him. He has to introduce her as his wife to his family. They will keep an eye on Adi in the city also. Adi gets irritated but doesn’t show his anger to him. He just wants to leave the village so he takes Roshini with him.

