Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to meet her parents

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Simmi goes to Iyer’s house and asks Madhu to keep Ishita away from Raman. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Simmi goes to Iyer’s house and asks Madhu to keep Ishita away from Raman.

Ishita is in her car and thinks of Pihu’s words and that she should have taken her along to Budapest. She thinks how can Raman not pay attention to Pihu as his children were his life. Ishita’s car breaks down and Raman sees her and gets down from his car to help. Ishita asks him to go as she’ll call the mechanic but Raman says she can pay him if she wants and it starts raining. At a nearby tea stall the song “Aaj rapat jaaye” plays and Raman gets flashbacks. Ishita feels uncomfortable in the rain and Raman gets her an umbrella but it flies away. Raman starts dancing with her to the song but Ishita stops him and asks why he didn’t pay attention to Pihu. Raman asks who is Pihu and goes to check the car in lost state. Ishita curses Simmi for making a farther forget his daughter and decides to get his memory back. Raman fixes the car and asks her to leave and she leaves while Raman stands there thinking why Pihu name seems familiar to him.

Ashok, Ruhi, Simmi and Param are waiting for Ishita and Raman in the meeting and Param tells Simmi that he saw Raman for few seconds and now he is not here and wonders what him and Ishita must be doing. Ashok gets a call and tells them that they have to postpone the meeting as Ishita is stuck in some other meeting. Simmi gets a call from Pihu’s school principal who tells her that Pihu isn’t eating anything since her mom has left. Simmi asks her to not let anyone meet Pihu apart from herself. She thinks of doing something of Ishita.

Simmi goes to Iyer’s house and asks Madhu to keep Ishita away from Raman and his family as they have broken all ties from her since the day she killed Ananya. Bala asks her to mind her words and she shows them a video calling Ishita as Ashok’s mistress. Madhu throws her out of the house and Simmi shouts she will throw Ishita away from her family. Madhu gets emotional and says to Mr Iyer that Ishita made her ashamed today and gets all her belongings to burn and says she is dead for them. Kiran stops her and says she can’t believe Simmi’s words and Madhu asks her to not intervene but Kiran says she stopped because she herself knows this is not the truth. Madhu asks how can she say this and asks how much does she know Ishita. Kiran says she knows as she was in touch with Ishita when she was in jail but Ishita kept her from telling this to anyone as she didn’t want to her them. She tells them Ashok is helping her and that she has got her upbringings so she can’t be a murderer or a mistress.

Ishita comes there and they all get glad to see her and Madhu says she was about to burn her belongings. Ishita asks her to burn them as old Ishita is dead and now the new one get her family back. She tells them about Ashok’s cancer and that he is helping her to get back her family. She also tell them about Pihu and what Simmi is doing to her and Everyone is shocked to hear all this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd