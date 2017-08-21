Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman saves Ishita from Taneja’s custody

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Taneja not to harm her but he doesn’t listen. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Taneja not to harm her but he doesn’t listen.

Ishita gets conscious while still in Taneja’s car and asks him how far is the hospital and says this doesn’t seem to be a familiar road and Taneja says this is a shortcut. There Raman steals a bike and asks Bala to come along when the owner of the bike comes there and Raman gives him his watch. Ishita notices the tag on Taneja’s shirt and recalls the tag she and Aadi saw on killer’s shirt in the pic in which he is killing Mani.

Ishita recalls what all happened in last half an hour and starts a voice recorder on her phone. She asks Taneja if she can ask a question and Taneja tells her to proceed and she asks why he killed Mani. Taneja proceeds after a moment of silence and tells him he was misusing Aadi’s product to supply drugs and Mani got to know this. He wanted to tell this to Raman so he killed him. He adds that he got to know that Ishita knows the name of the killer so he hired a person to kill him and he went to sainath basti to see if she is dead but that fool couldn’t complete his task and now he’ll have to complete it and he also has experience now as he has killed Mani. Taneja turns back and says “You have to die now” . Ishita sprays car freshener in his eyes and runs out of the car. Taneja washes his eyes off and runs after her.

There Madhu is sharing her grievances with God while Santoshi comes and says Ishita is a brave girl and she’ll be all right. Kshitija comes there and asks what has happened to Ishita and Kiran says she has got a minor injury and she is fine. She asks Kshitija to show her the rakhi gifts and takes her to her room when Madhu says to Santoshi that she is such a shameless girl as she doesn’t care that Ishita is injured. Santoshi asks her to calm down as Kiran wouldn’t be here if she didn’t care.

There Ishita reaches a construction site and Taneja follows her. After few moments of hide and seek he finally catches her and says she has to die. Ishita hits his head with a log and runs but Taneja catches her again and says she thinks she is too smart. He snatches her phone and throws it saying police won’t be able to get this new evidence where she recorded his confession.

There Bala and Raman coordinate with the inspector to track Ishita’s location and inspector tells him that they are at a construction site after which the tracker has stopped. Raman and Bala reach the site and Raman wonders where will they find Ishita at such huge site. Bala says inspector has asked to start from somewhere atleast and they enter a building where Raman sees Ishita’s earring and says this is Ishita’s and they proceed to look for her when Raman sees her dupatta falling from an upper floor and they finally reach the floor where Taneja is about to push Ishita through the shaft. Taneja asks them to stop or he’ll throw her. Raman stops and asks him to not harm her but he doesn’t listen.

Raman somehow pushes Taneja and pulls Ishita towards him and now Taneja is hanging there calling for help. Raman and Bala hold Ishita to get her downstairs but Ishita asks Raman to go and save Taneja. Raman resists but finally goes and saves him.

