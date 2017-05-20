Yeh hai Mohabbatein 20th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi and Aaliya exchange garlands

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya exchange garlands. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya exchange garlands.

In the first scene Aaliya and her family are leaving for the venue. Aaliya gets emotional while leaving her house and Bala tries to lighten the mood. There Adi and Bhalla family leave for the venue and Adi sits on the horse. Ishita asks Ruhi and Pihu to wish for Aadi to reach the venue without any hurdles while tying some threads to the horse. Bhalla family reach the venue where Shagun does the “aarti” of Adi and Mani’s family welcome Bhalla’s family.

Aaliya and Aadi share garlands and Aaliya says to Adi that finally they are married. But Adi says that the “pheras” are still left to be done. Shagun and Ishita have a discussion about their saris and the one Raman bought for Ishita. Santoshi and friends call for waiter to serve Shobhna, Shobhna takes the kebabs. Ruhi finds out that those are non-veg and tries to stop Shobhna by telling her that she is supposed to fast till the “Kanyadan”. Santoshi says there is nothing like this, but Shobhna says Ruhi is right there is such ritual but the mother is supposed to fast till the “Kanyadan” and Shagun is fasting for her. However Mihika and Ruhi succeed in stopping her.

Ruhi and Mihika goes to the side and ask the waiters why they are serving non vegetarian dishes when they were not in the menu. Waiter tells her that there were last moment changes to the menu. Ruhi asks him to replace the non veg dishes with veg dishes. But waiter says it is not possible to make changes now. Ishita comes there and asks them to make changes but waiter refuses.

