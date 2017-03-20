Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Vandana dies after getting hit by Raman’s car

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is shocked to see that the car which hit Vandana belongs to Raman. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is shocked to see that the car which hit Vandana belongs to Raman.

The episode starts at the ice-cream parlour where Vandana, Ishita and Mihika are enjoying their favourite ice-creams. Mihika gets a call of Romi and Vandi gets a call of Bala. Ishita pulls their leg. Vandi starts walking towards the road to speak to Bala. Just then, a car comes and hits Vandi, who is thrown in the air by collision and her head gets hurt. She starts bleeding severely. Ishita screams and runs to her. Ishita gets shocked when she checks the car number, it is Raman’s car. Mihika also runs towards Vandi who is lying unconscious. Mihika asks Ishita whether she took note of the car number. Ishita is numb. They take Vandana to the hospital. Mihika informs Romi and Adi. Mihika is crying and repenting her decision to have ice-cream outside the house. She also curses the person who hit Vandana and ran away. Ishita is just crying and thinking should she take Raman’s name or not.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19h March 2017 full episode written update: Raman comes to know about kidnapper Gulabo

Romi and Adi inform everyone about Vandana’s accident, including Bala. They all run to the hospital. There, at hospital, the police come and ask Mihika to give them details. Just then, the doctor comes from the OT and gives a bad news to Mihika and Ishita that Vandana is no more. She was hit so badly that they were not able to save her. The sisters break out in tears. Madhavi comes with the Iyer and Bhalla family and asks Ishita what happened to Vandi, why she is crying like this. They see ward boys bringing Vandi’s dead body on the stretcher. Bala checks Vandi’s ring which he gave it as a gift on their anniversary. He gets emotional and starts crying. The hospital wants to take the body for post-mortem. Bala denies, but Madhavi is very angry. She allows them to take the body as she demands an investigation. She wants to catch the culprit and punish him.

Everyone comes back and informs Aaliya and Ruhi about the death. They both start crying. Madhavi is in a complete shock, she asks everyone to stop crying. She says she will punish the person who is responsible for Vandana’s death. It is not a death, it is a murder, and she will not rest until she takes revenge. Ishita is disturbed, she is not able to decide. Just then, the police come there and ask them about the car number. Mihika tells that she was talking on the phone, but Ishita may have seen it. Raman also comes and asks what happened. Toshi tells him about the accident and the death. Raman is shocked too, but not more than Ishita. She was expecting that Raman will accept his mistake. Later, Ishita consoles Bala and asks him to have faith and strength.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd