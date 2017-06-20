Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th June full episode written update: Aadi and Aaliya stay aloof from everyone at home

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th June full episode written update: Aadi wishes Mr Bhalla and says no one found it necessary to call them. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th June full episode written update: Aadi wishes Mr Bhalla and says no one found it necessary to call them.

The episode starts with Madhu telling Mr Iyer that Santoshi has sent her a message that they are coming, and asks them to hide fast. They all hide. Santoshi and Mr Bhalla come home and have a talk. She praises him and he asks what’s the matter. They all wish him happy birthday. Aaliya looks on and thinks why they didn’t call her and Aadi and they have already wished Mr Bhalla. Mr Bhalla asks for Aadi and Aaliya. Raman says they will come if they want to. Aadi wakes up by an alarm and says they should go fast and wish Mr Bhalla. She says no, because she doesn’t want there to be any issue. Aadi says no, and he will wish him right away.

In the next scene Mr Bhalla cuts the cake. Aadi and Aaliya come there. Aadi wishes him and says no one found it necessary to call them. Ishita sees Aaliya. Next morning everyone is having breakfast when Aaliya and Aadi come and Aadi asks her to give him milk and he leaves. Everyone gets upset. Romi asks Aadi why is he behaving like this and Aadi gets frustrated.

There Taneja meets Ashok and plans to create misunderstanding between Raman and Aadi. Santoshi asks Ishita about what she is planning to wear in the evening and she seems upset to her. She asks Ishita about what’s wrong. Ishita tells her the matter.

Mr Bhalla and Roshni are discussing about giving a birthday treat to all in the family and venue when Aaliya tries to get into the conversation but gets ignored and she feels even bad. Ishita brings a gift for Aaliya and asks Santoshi to give it to her. Santoshi appreciates her for being so nice. Santoshi goes to Aaliya and gives her the gift and tells her that Ishita has sent this for her. She requests her that she doesn’t want any mess at the party. Aaliya calls Aadi and asks him to be on time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd