Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail is Nidhi’s younger brother

The episode starts with Raman and Pihu giving a surprise to Ishita. Raman made breakfast for Ishita as she was disturbed last night. Raman says that they are going through a rough patch in life, but the good thing is they are together. Ishita smiles. Raman says that Nidhi’s one mistake can put her in trouble.

Aaliya has called Adi to tell him about Shagun’s blackmailing. Aaliya tells him that Shagun is blackmailing her as she knows about their break-up. She says that Shagun is planning to spend some alone time with Mani in a resort, she is now forcing Aaliya to convince Mani for that, otherwise she will disclose the news about their break-up to Iyers and Bhallas. Aaliya says she doesn’t want to help Shagun. Adi gets angry at her and says it is none of his business. But, when Aaliya says that she will not stop Shagun then Adi agrees to help Ananya. Adi decides to talk to Shagun about it. He argues with Shagun and says she doesn’t deserve to be Mani’s life partner. Shagun gets angry at Adi and threatens him too. Aaliya knows that Shagun can tell everyone about their break-up so she asks Adi to help her in convincing Mani.

Aaliya tells Mani that she has planned a surprise for him and Shagun, she wants them to enjoy few days in a resort. Mani refuses. Aaliya emotionally blackmails him and convince him at last. But, Mani comes up with a condition, he asks Aaliya and Adi to accompany them. Aaliya and Adi are helpless, they agree.

Raman wants Ishita to relax otherwise her health will suffer. He tries to spend a romantic moment with her, he makes her recall their old memories. Ishita get lost in Raman’s arms, but suddenly her phone rings. She tells Raman that she has got the permission to meet Nidhi in central jail. Raman says that he will also come along but Ishita wants to meet her alone, Raman agrees.

Param comes to meet Simmi. He tells her that he has no idea how the hotel waitress came to his room. He just had a coffee in the hotel and then he became unconscious. Simmi doesn’t believe him and says that he is a filthy person who can never change. She again asks him to stay away from her and Ananya. Gaurav too comes there and argues with Param. Just then, Ananya comes and she doesn’t like Gaurav’s behaviour. Ananya takes Simmi’s permission to spend time with Param. They leave. Simmi gets worried and tells Gaurav that she is scared for her daughter.

Raman and Ishita are going to jail. Abhishek calls Raman and informs that Suhail is Nidhi’s younger brother. And, they both are planning something bad together. Nidhi is surprised to see Ishita in the jail

