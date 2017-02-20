Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets angry when Raman misses the dinner

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Rumi and Raman arrive at the Minister’s office to meet Param Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Rumi and Raman arrive at the Minister’s office to meet Param

Ishita walks on the road and cries. She finds couples enjoying. She recalls the moments when Raman used to romance with her. Raman finally gets a chance to call Ishita from the landline. He calls her to apologise. Ishita is angry at him. Raman tells her that he was stuck with something very important. Before, he tells about it, he is being called by the police official. Ishita again gets teary eyed, she decides to stop expecting anything from Raman. She should be happy that she has such loving kids.

Ananya calls Simmi and gives the phone to Param. She wants Param to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to Simmi. Param gets a scolding from Simmi for intruding in her and Gaurav’s life. She again warns her to stay away from them.

Adi is upset because of Raman. He says to Aaliya that he doesn’t like his Ishimaa to suffer always. Aaliya asks him to calm down and try to understand Raman’s part too. Adi hugs Aaliya and promises her that he will never hurt her feelings.

Mani is frustrated and feeling helpless, as he is being forced by Nidhi to help her in fooling the police. Nidhi has disguised herself completely to avoid getting noticed by the police or any known person. Mani pleads to her and asks Nidhi to free him now. He has already done so many wrong things for her, now he doesn’t want to do any more illegal things. Nidhi shouts at him and says he has no other option. She asks him to take her to a hotel and book a room for her. She will stay there for a few days to hide from the police.

Ishita sees Raman in the parking area with the flowers. She gets excited and runs towards the door to receive him. But, Mani also comes there. Raman sees Mani crying and hitting the steering. Mani shouts why he got stuck in Nidhi’s plan. Raman decides to leave as he knows that if Mani will see him near his house, he will create a scene and things can go get worse. Ishita finds Mani instead of Raman. She gets upset again.

Next morning, Gulabo gives red roses to Ishita. She takes them and says she was expecting the roses from someone else. Gulabo checks with Ishita whether she slept properly at night. Ishita says she is feeling good. Aaliya asks Gulabo if she knows any pooja which they can organise for Shagun and her baby. Gulabo says she can help them with it as she has the experience to organise such ceremonies. Aaliya says that she will go to Chennai and bring Shobhana along.

