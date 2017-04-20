Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi gets married to Chandan’s bride, Roshini

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is forced to marry Roshini, but he can’t forget Aaliya. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is forced to marry Roshini, but he can’t forget Aaliya.

Adi begs Gagan to not do anything to his parents. Gagan forces him to marry Roshini, says he will otherwise kill Raman and Ishita. Adi finally agrees and exchanges the varmala with Roshini. Gagan calls his men and says that he will let them know what to do with Adi’s parents. Raman and Ishita go to the guest house to rest for some time.

There, the wedding rituals have started between Adi and Roshini. Adi is traumatised, he recalls all the moments he spent with Aaliya. He does all the rituals with Aaliya in his mind. Gagan continues to threaten him, Adi takes the wedding phere and also ties the mangal sutra around Roshini’s neck. Raman and Ishita reach guest house. Raman gets romantic, Ishita asks him to tone it down as now they are becoming saas sasur. Ishita says that the village has a very famous temple of Devi maa and she wants to take a sindoor for Aaliya from there.

Adi gets married to Roshini. Gagan’s mother asks Adi not to hurt Roshini, else they will not leave him. Now, Roshini is Adi’s wedded wife and he is traumatised. Gagan’s mother asks Roshini’s mother to get sindoor from the temple. In the temple, Ishita is praying for Adi and Aaliya. Both, Ishita and Roshini’s mother ask for the sindoor from panditji. The pandit comes and says he has only one box of sindoor, which he would like to give to Ishita as she came first to the temple. Roshini’s mother requests Ishita to give the sindoor to her as her daughter is just married. Ishita says that her son will get married in a few days, so she will come again to collect it. She gives the sindoor box to Roshini’s mother. Ishita also gives blessings to her daughter. Roshini’s mother says that a girl will be lucky to get such a mother-in-law.

Gagan’s mother brings Roshini to Adi’s room. Adi gets irritated, he throws the milk, which Roshini has got for him. He gets angry at Roshini and says that they are not husband and wife. He was being forced into this marriage, he will not consider Roshini as his wife. He doesn’t even want to see her face. She cries and says that she was also being forced. Adi says humans can’t stay here, a man dies and his bride becomes someone else’s responsibility. He asks, how could a girl marry like this? He scolds her and says this marriage does not matter to him. He will tell the police that the villagers threatened him. He tries to leave, but the door is locked. He gets hurts and falls down. Roshini says that it would be better to stay, else they will kill him.

There, Raman and Ishita do not find Adi when they reach home. They call Adi, but Gagan has Adi’s phone.

