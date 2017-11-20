Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 November 2017 full episode written update: Pihu tells Ishita that only Simmi comes to meet her

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 Nov 2017 full episode written update: Ishita meets Pihu at her school. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 Nov 2017 full episode written update: Ishita meets Pihu at her school.

Santoshi says Ishita has become so shameless and Simmi says she is trying to woo Raman in Budapest and Aadi and Aaliya try to take Ishita’s side but Simmi and Santoshi shut them up. The bell rings. Aaliya says she’ll see but Simmi stops her and says no one will go as it is Ishita and she’ll handle. She opens the door and finds a rose bouquet outside with a note written “for the time we’ve spent together”. She brings the bouquet inside and shows to Santoshi and says Ishita is trying her cheap tricks to woo Raman. Santoshi asks her to throw the roses out and says there is no place for her or her flowers in the house. Simmi goes to throw it out and Aaliya and Aadi try stop her but Simmi asks Aadi to control his wife when Raman comes there and says how dare she, he says the flowers are for him then who is she to decide. He says he’ll take them to office. Simmi says to Santoshi that she was expecting her here but she just sent the flowers.

Ishita says to Ashok that she knows it was the best decision to send the flowers as of now as Simmi must have influenced Santoshi too and there would be no one who’ll stand for her.

Aadi asks the manager why he didn’t get him the cash he asked for and the manager says he has been asked not to give him the cash. Param comes in and says he has asked him to not give him the cash and says that he should control his wife’s gambling habit and he won’t get any cash from the company. Aadi says he has no right to talk about his wife and Param says he should better control her or he may even get separated from her but he won’t get any cash from the company as he has already had a lot but no more.

Raman is sitting with Ruhi while Ruhi is discussing the meeting point, Raman is all lost in the bouquet. Ruhi asks him to check the report so she can forward it to Ishita’s company. Raman says he trusts her work and asks her to send it and goes out with a rose. Ruhi thinks Raman trusts her work and wonders what has happened to her and why is she worrying about him, she consoles herself that this is just because Ishita has asked her to do all this and she is doing this for her business.

Ishita asks Ashok if she can take his car for a while. She reached Pihu’s school and requests Principal to let her meet Pihu once. Principal grants the permission and she waits outside Pihu’s class. At the recess all children come out and Ishita is worried as Pihu don’t come out. Ishita goes to look for her in her class room and finds her sitting alone in a corner. Pihu is shocked and surprised to see Ishita with a big teddy and gifts for her and goes and hugs her while crying. Pihu cries and Ishita says she is there. She gives the teddy and chocolates to her but Pihu doesn’t react. Ishita offers her to feed her the chocolate but Pihu doesn’t respond. Ishita apologises to her for taking too long to come and meet her and says she will come frequently now. Pihu asks what about Raman, Ruhi, Aadi, Dadi, Dadu. Ishita asks if they didn’t came already. Pihu says she comes. She says she frightens her and scolds her a lot. Ishita thinks Simmi didn’t do the right thing but now everything is going change as she is here.

