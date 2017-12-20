Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 20, 2017 full episode written update: Simmi sends Pihu away from Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 20, 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tries to warn Raman about Pihu. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein December 20, 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tries to warn Raman about Pihu.

Episode starts with Raman entering his house and he sees Pihu’s bag. Pihu comes running towards Raman and hugs him. Pihu cries and asks Raman that she doesn’t want to go to hostel. Raman asks Simmi why she is sending Pihu to hostel without even asking him. Simmi explains to Raman that Pihu was kidnapped because of Ishita and she doesn’t want Pihu to get hurt again. Raman follows Simmi’s decision and agrees on sending Pihu to hostel. Ruhi cries while Simmi is taking her away.

While doctor is discharging Ishita, she asks Baala about Pihu and Raman. Ishita returns to her house and everyone welcomes her with her favourite dishes. Shagun brings “gajra” for Ishita then Ishita asks for Pihu. Shagun stops Ishita from going to Bhalla house and says she’ll bring Pihu along with Raman to see her. Shagun goes to Bhalla house to bring Pihu and gets to know about Pihu. Shagun asks Raman the reason for sending Pihu away from Ishita.

Shagun takes Raman with her to Ishita’s house. Everyone gets excited on seeing Raman. Ishita thanks Raman for saving her life and asks him how can she thank him? Raman suggests Ishita that she can thank him by leaving this house and going away from them. He adds that Simmi doesn’t feel good on seeing Ishita around her because of her daughter.

Shagun tries to make Raman understand that what he did was wrong but he doesn’t listen to her. Ishita cries after Raman leaves the house. She says that Raman shouldn’t have saved her if she has to live without them. Ishita goes to Pihu’s hostel after arguing with her family for stopping her and asks the Principal about her. Ishita gets to know that Pihu is shifted to other school.

Ishita begs and asks her Principal about Pihu’s new school but she doesn’t give any information to Ishita. After Ishita leaves the hostel, Principal calls Simmi and informs her that she didn’t give any information to Ishita and in turn she wants her daughter’s admission in the college. Ishita tries to call Raman for warning him about Pihu but Simmi switches off his phone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd