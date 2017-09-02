Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita talks to Ruhi about Nikhil being a father

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2 September 2017 full episode written update. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2 September 2017 full episode written update.

Ishita tells Ruhi that loving someone and loving his child as well are two different things. She tells her that she has been there and she married someone who already had two children and she knows she loved her first. She says it isn’t easy at all because when he’ll face his past she’ll have to face it too and asks her if she is strong enough to take it all. Ruhi says she has grown up seeing the bond between Raman and her, and if she could have half of that bond, then she’ll be content.

Ishita wonders if he had no idea if his child is there in this world or not as it is very difficult for a parent to live apart from the child. Ruhi says she knows that she’ll take whatever it is, if they are together. Ishita says she is saying this being a girl who is in love, but a woman has to take it all to keep her relationship. Ruhi says she has seen her while growing up and she has learned that from her.

Ishita then says that she knows her daughter is capable of all that and now they have to see how to tell this to Raman. Ruhi says he won’t ever approve of this as he is really possessive of her. Ishita says he has to understand because he has been there himself, he was divorced too. Ruhi says she trusts her and knows she’ll handle it.

The Next Ishita is packing for Mumbai and asks Raman if the saree she has got for Pooja is ok. She says she has kept traditional clothes for Mr Garewal and Riya too and asks about the sari. Raman asks why she is so concerned about Pooja while all he cares about is Pooja’s husband. Ishita asks why would she care about him. She is just concerned that Pooja isn’t paying attention to her child and Raman says she isn’t responsible to make the world correct. Meanwhile, Pihu comes there and asks if they have packed for Mumbai and Ishita says she is done but she should ask her dad. Raman asks Pihu to tell Ishita that the suitcase is closed and that means he has packed already. Pihu asks them to promise that they won’t fight any more as they are going to her friend’s house and she believes that they are the best parents. Raman and Ishita promise her that.

There in Mumbai, Mr Garewal tells Pooja that she shouldn’t talk about Nikhil in front of Ishita as he didn’t like her interfering in their family and says how would she (Ishita) know what all she (Pooja) has been through. Pooja says even she didn’t like her lecturing her.

Next, Pihu and Riya click pictures to send them to the family and Pihu asks Riya if they can ask her mom for pictures. Riya is hesitant but Pihu takes her to Pooja and asks her if they can take pictures with her to send to her family and she clicks pictures with kids, which Pihu sends on family WhatsApp group.

Ishita and Raman are ready to leave for Mumbai when Ishita is delegating her work to Simmi and Mihika. Ruhi comes and gives a gift to Ishita for Riya and asks her if she talked to Raman. Ishita says he isn’t in a good mood since morning, when Raman asks Ruhi to let her go or else they’ll miss the flight. Raman asks Ruhi to tell Nikhil to take care of himself.

Ishita says since he is concerned about him he must approve of him for her.

