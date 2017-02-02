Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita leaves Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein February 2, written update: Ishita decides to teach a lesson to Raman so she abandons him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein February 2, written update: Ishita decides to teach a lesson to Raman so she abandons him.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode starts as Ishita is leaving Raman along with Ruhi and Pihu. Madhavi hears Ishita, she doesn’t like her decision. She scolds Ishita and says that she should not break her house. Ishita is not in the mood tolisten to anything, she doesn’t think that Raman is a good father who can give a proper upbringing to their daughters. Adi has grown to a wise man, but her daughters still need to know what is right and what is wrong. Mr. Bhalla and Romi decide to support Ishita, they go along with her. Romi asks Raman to say sorry to Ishita and solve the issue. But, Raman refuses, he says he is the best father to his daughters and he would have managed to prove Ruhi innocent even after breaking her out from the prison. Ishita smirks and says that Raman is such an egoistical person that even after all this mess, he is not able to understand the root cause. The rest of the family wants Ishita to forgive Raman.

Pihu shares her feelings with Ananya. Pihu says that she again has to leave her house, the way she left Shagun mumma’s house. She doesn’t want to live in an incomplete family. Mihika hears them and feels sad. Gaurav calls Simmi to come along with him for an official meeting. Simmi refuses. Gaurav meets Param as he has come to meet the minister. Gaurav says that Param is insecure because Gaurav is the new man in Simmi’s life. Param says that he is not bothered as Simmi told him about her refusal to Gaurav’s proposal. Gaurav lies to Param, he says that Simmi likes him and she lied to Param.

Ishita’s father advises her not to take this step. He doesn’t want her to break her house out of anger. Ishita says that it is the right decision which she made after seeing Raman’s attitude towards life and towards his family. She is only concerned about her daughters upbringing. Mr. Iyer finally agrees with her.

Romi is also trying to reunite Raman and Ishita. He says to Raman that he is always at Raman’s side, he was just doing drama in the living room. He suggests Raman to be clever as all the women behave like this, if Raman will say sorry to Ishita, everything will be okay. Raman smiles, he is confident that Ishita will come back in a few days, she loves Raman so much that she cannot leave him forever. He asks Romi to wait and watch. There, Mr. and Mrs. Bhalla also argue with each other but Mr. Bhalla is determined to move with Ishita.

Adi is upset, he goes to Ruhi’s room where Ruhi is crying. He wants to pacify his sister, he says that everything will be alright, she should not cry or blame herself. Also, he says that they will together force their parents to patch-up. That is why he is not leaving the house with Ishimaa.

Mihika comes to Ishita and argues with her. She says that she is very disappointed with her Ishita didi. She tells her about Pihu’s emotional state, she again requests Ishita to change her decision. Ishita has made up her mind, she wants to teach a lesson to Raman. According to her, Raman will understand her viewpoint once she will leave him. Mihika disagrees. Mr. Bhalla comes with his bags. Everyone collects in the living room. Ishita calls Ruhi and Pihu. Ruhi is ready, but Pihu wants to spend some more time with Ananya. Pihu will join them later. Ishita leaves the Bhalla house with Ruhi and Mr. Bhalla. Raman is standing still.

