Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st September 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil tells Ruhi that he’s already married

Ishita asks Aaliya about Nikhil and she tells her that he had an image of a casanova in the college but then he disappeared and Aadi says he isn’t actually bad as he had a misconception about him earlier but he was actually helping him. The bell rings and Ishita opens the door and Pooja is standing there and Ishita asks her whom she wants to meet and she says she wants to meet Ruhi. Ishita says she isn’t home when Mr Garewal comes and introduces her to Ishita and Ishita welcomes them. Ishita calls Raman and they all start discussing about how Riya is a fan of Ruhi and Pihu and she tells about how Riya’s dad wasn’t a good guy and he was after his dad’s wealth and she tells that her dad gave her strength to move on and to give birth to the baby who otherwise she would have aborted.

There Nikhil tells Ruhi about her past and Ruhi isn’t ready to listen to him when he yells and asks her how would her family react when they’ll get to know that he is already married. Ruhi is stunned and Nikhil explains to her how he fell in love with Pooja and she insisted on getting married while he resisted because he wasn’t settled in his career. He says she still insisted that money doesn’t matter and what matters is that they love each other. He adds that they got married and it was good for sometime but then issues started occurring between them and he wasn’t able to fulfill her wishes like dining at the five star on every weekend. He tells that then he got to know that Pooja was pregnant and he thought now everything would be good between them but Pooja wanted to abort the child because they weren’t able to afford a house help for the child. Nikhil says that he asked her that they’ll take care of the child together but she insisted on aborting and in the heat of the moment he was about to hit her but he stopped and went out to calm down. He tells Ruhi that when he came home the next day Pooja wasn’t there and he called her father. He asked him to move on as she doesn’t want him anymore and sent him divorce papers few days later. Nikhil says he divorced her because he thought this is what she wanted and this is what could make her happy. He says to Ruhi that he doesn’t know if his child is alive or not but if it is there than he is the father no matter what Pooja thinks or says.

There Pooja gives some gifts to Ishita for kids and says they need to leave for Mumbai today for Ganesh Chaturthi and Riya wants Pihu to celebrate with them as she also attended Rakshabandhan with them. Ishita is doubtful and says she’ll ask Pihu but Mr Garewal asks Raman to send her with them and Raman couldn’t deny him and Pooja says to Ishita that she need not worry as servants would be there to take care of the kids. Mr Garewal invites Ishita and Raman too. Raman goes to see off Mr Garewal when Ishita stops Pooja for a moment and gives her some cookies for Riya as she likes them. Ishita talks to Pooja about Riya and advises her to spend some time with Riya too as she feels very alone and says a pretty planned schedule isn’t a good way to raise children up. Pooja asks her to not tell her how to raise her child meanwhile Mr Garewal comes in to see why Pooja is taking so long and overhears what Ishita is trying to say. Mr Garewal asks Ishita to not interfere in their family matters and don’t tell her daughter what she should do. Raman comes in and asks what happened and follows after Mr Garewal and asks what happened when he asks him to asks Ishita to mind her own matters.

Ishita says to Mihika that she tried to politely make her understand but she seem to be such ignorant mother and she can’t see things are not how they are portraying. Raman asks Ishita what happened and she tells him that she feels Pooja left her husband because she was missing the luxurious life at her father’s home. Raman instead says that she is doing so good in business and she is doing so much hard work because she might not want to be a burden to her dad. Ishita says why Can’t he see what the reality is as she doesn’t care for her daughter enough. Meanwhile Ruhi comes there and takes her to her room and tells her that Nikhil is already married.

