Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st May 2017 full episode written update: Gagan reaches Adi’s sangeet ceremony

Adi is ready for his first wedding function. He gets precious gifts and blessings from the whole family. Raman asks Ishita to hurry up and get ready. Ishita says that she will join everyone later as she will bring Roshini too. Roshini doesn’t want to go, but when Ishita insists Roshini agrees. There, the girl’s? family is also all ready and excited.

Mani hugs Aaliya when he finds her in a beautiful attire. Aaliya notices that she has mistakenly forgot her engagement ring with the beautician. She hurriedly goes to the parlour to collect the ring. Aaliya collects it and waits for the taxi near the parlour. Gagan has also reached Delhi, he finds Aaliya standing all alone on the road. He plans to follow her and reach Adi through her.

Ashok calls Gagan and advise him that they can call police at the sangeet function of Adi and get him arrested. But, Gagan says that he will take care of Adi, he doesn’t want any help from Ashok.

Aaliya reaches the venue. Roshini comes outside to receive Aaliya, but she finds out that Gagan and his men are behind her. She stops there and alarms the guards to stop Gagan at the entrance. She is worried that Gagan can spoil the function. Aaliya gets lots of the compliments from Mihika, Toshi and Ruhi. They make her sit with Adi. The function starts with the dance performance of Raman and Shagun. Everyone is hooting and enjoying their dance. There, Roshini is trying hard to tell Adi about Gagan, but she is not able to meet him alone. Romi sees her getting close to Adi, he stops her and scolds her.

