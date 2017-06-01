Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st June full episode written update: Ishita and Raman find out the truth of Roshni

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st June full episode written update: Ishita and Raman take Mani and Mihika’s help to find the truth. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st June full episode written update: Ishita and Raman take Mani and Mihika’s help to find the truth.

Ishita tells about Roshni to Raman who gets irritated and asks her to stay away from her and think only about Aadi. There Gagan asks Roshni’s mom if any one from the Bhalla family has tried to contact her. She says not yet. Ishita, Bala and Mihika are on their way to Khandpur. Ishita asks Mihika if they have kept all the dresses. Mihika says she is a bit nervous and Bala and Ishita encourage her. Ishita asks them to change when they are about 5 km away from Khandpur.

Next we see Bala and Mihika in Haryanvi attire at Roshni’s house with Roshni’s mom and they pretend to be her customer. Bala asks Mihika how would they find out who is Prabhjot. Mihika picks a set and says that Prabhjot would definitely like this. On hearing Prabhjot’s name Roshni’s mom gets alert and asks Bala and Mihika to come the next day. They try to stay in, but they are thrown out. The two follow Roshni’s mom, who goes to Gagan’s house and pleads him to not harm her daughter Prabhjot. Gagan says Prabhjot is safe till Roshni stays quite. Bala and Mihika listen to this and tell Ishita.

Next we see Shagun and Mani come to Bhalla house and Shagun asks Santoshi if they can take Aaliya along. Aadi gets upset on hearing this and leaves the room. Santoshi says Aadi is still not stable. Shagun then suggests to take Aadi along too. They all agree upon that. And Aadi comes there to say Aaliya can go and he is ok. But they tell him that he is also accompanying her.

There Mihika and Bala have called Raman over and explain to him about the situation. Raman asks them to stay alert while gathering more information and gives them a bluetooth earphone each. Bala and Mihika go to Roshni’s house again and beat the door. They tell Roshni’s mom that someone has picked Bala’s pocket and they do not know any one here. Bala requests her to let them stay there for a few hours as they have informed their relatives. They enter her house and Roshni’s mom goes to make tea for them.

Raman is waiting for them at a place nearby. Mihika starts crying of stomachache and Bala sends Roshni’s mom to get her a warm towel. When she is out of sight they both try to find some proof and Bala notices a picture of Roshni with a girl who they assume to be Prabhjot.

