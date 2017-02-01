Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita decides to leave Bhalla house with Ruhi and Pihu

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita says her daughters can’t stay in such environment where their father insults their mother whenever he likes to. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita says her daughters can’t stay in such environment where their father insults their mother whenever he likes to.

Suhail is terrified to see the time bomb attached around Nidhi’s body. Ishita warns him again. Suhail says that Ishita and Shagun don’t have the guts to kill someone. He says he will not write the confession letter. Ishita tries a last chance and manipulates Nidhi. She pities on Nidhi and says that her brother doesn’t love her. He can kill her to satisfy his ego. Nidhi gets trapped in Ishita’s blackmailing. She shouts at Suhail and orders him to listen to Ishita and write the confession letter. Suhail tries to pacify Nidhi but she screams. At last, Suhail agrees.

There, in Bhalla house, Toshi and Mr. Bhalla argue. Mr. Bhalla is against Raman and says he will not support him in this act. Toshi says Raman is their son, so they have the responsibility to protect him. Raman still opposes Ishita and tells that his way of releasing Ruhi was right. Mr. Bhalla says that he did wrong and he will make his family suffer when the minister puts him in the jail. Raman asks where was Ishita, as she promised to get Ruhi out in 24 hours. He asks why his daughter was still not home. Just then, the doorbell rings.

Adi opens the door and finds Ruhi. He hugs Ruhi and takes her inside. Everyone gets happy and welcomes her. Raman hugs Ruhi too. Ruhi tells that Ishita and Shagun got her out from the remand home. Ishita, Shagun, Mani and Abhishek enter the Bhalla house. Abhishek tells everyone about their plan, and how they managed to make Suhail accept his crime. He also tells Raman that he barely escaped an illegal action which the minister was about to take, over Raman’s escape plan. Actually, Mani has convinced the minister about Raman’s non-involvement in the prisoner’s escape. Mani also helps Ruhi in getting the special permission from the minister. The minister has relieved Ruhi temporarily on humanitarian basis. The court case will continue till she will be proved innocent. They all are happy as Ruhi at least can stay in her house. Ruhi thanks Ishita.

There is a celebration time in the Bhalla house. Toshi prepares Ruhi’s favourite food. Mihika, Simmi and Mr. Bhalla are also helping Toshi to throw welcome party for Ruhi. Just then, they see Ishita coming out of her room with luggage bags, she is accompanied by Ruhi and Pihu. She asks Mr. Bhalla’s permission to leave the house with her daughters. They ask the reason. Ishita tells that she is always blamed by Raman whenever the difficult time comes. He behaves irrationally and then holds Ishita responsible for every bad thing. He always reminds her about her being sterile, always disowns her and asks her to leave his kids forever. She loves everyone unconditionally but he thinks that she pretends to be nice and loving. Toshi and Mihika say that Ishita also did wrong when she took Ruhi to the jail to meet Suhail, because of that Ruhi spent time in the jail. Now, when things are okay, why is Ishita creating a new trouble. They say she should understand Raman’s mental state.

Mihika says that Raman got emotional, as a father he decided to break the prison and get Ruhi out of it. Ishita says that this has no explanation, Raman was about to break the law and put Ruhi into more trouble. Ruhi can be chased and killed by the police. She would have got a bigger blame, her case could have become more complicated. Raman cannot play with her daughter’s future. She will not accept it. Her daughter can’t stay with such a person and in such environment where the father insults their mother whenever he likes to. He takes irrational decisions, doesn’t have faith on any family member and then gets blasted when anything goes wrong. Raman is quiet, hearing all the arguments of Ishita.

Mr. Bhalla says that he understands why Ishita is choosing this path. He supports Ishita, and says Ishita has never been treated nicely by Raman. Her husband slapped her in front of everyone. Raman is immature and irrational. Today, if Ishita is reacting this way then she has the valid reason for that. No lady can suffer this much, it is like a torture. He tells Toshi that she herself will also not accept such kind of behaviour from him. Toshi says that doesn’t mean that Ishita can leave her son’s house and take his daughters away.

