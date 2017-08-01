Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets arrested

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman asks what they found at Banwari’s house. Ishita says they found a lot of cash. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Raman asks what they found at Banwari’s house. Ishita says they found a lot of cash.

Pihu screams for Raman when snake bites Shagun and says that a man brought the snake. Ruhi, Nikhil, Santoshi, Madhu, Raman come there and Raman ties a dupatta around to stop the poison from flowing. Ishita comes there and says they have to take out the poison as they can’t wait for doctor. Raman says she doesn’t know how to do that but Ishita says she has no other option. Ishita asks Raman to catch that snake charmer as he must not be far away and Nikhil and Raman go to look for him.

Raman calls Nikhil if he found the snake charmer but he says not yet. Nikhil then spots him and catches him and calls Raman. Raman says he’ll come there but Nikhil says he should go home as they need him and says he’ll take him to police station.

Next we see Ishita and Shagun lying on couch unconscious and doctor says he has medicated them and also this is not the way to take out poison. Shagun gets conscious and asks what happened to Ishita and Aaliya tells her that she took out the snake poison from her. Mr Bhalla asks Aaliya to take Shagun to her room but she says she won’t go anywhere. Ishita gets conscious and Shagun thanks her and says it’s strange that she has so much hatred for her but she still saved her life. Raman comes there and says he would’ve died if anything would’ve happened to her. Shagun assumes it to be for her and says she didn’t know he cares for her this much. Ashok comes there and does drama and asks Shagun how she is and Shagun in irritation says she is fine.

Next we see Ishita sleeping in her and Raman’s room and she says she must leave as Shagun wouldn’t like it. Raman stops her and says Santoshi is with her and she’ll call when she’ll be up. Raman asks what they found at Banwari’s house. Ishita says they found a lot of cash. Raman reminisces how Aadi over reacted when he asked him about the petty cash.

Next Raman asks Aadi if he is hiding anything as he over reacted on a petty cash’s topic but Aadi doesn’t accept. There inspector asks the charmer who had sent him and he says he can’t tell them as he will kill him and his family.

In the next scene inspector comes to Bhalla house and arrests Raman and the charmer also says Raman is the man who had asked him to do this. Ishita goes to police station and asks inspector how can he arrest Raman. Inspector says that someone is plotting against Raman and they have arrested Raman for his safety so that they can reach the actual culprit soon. Ishita tells Raman and says he need not worry. Raman thinks if Aadi has done this then he is ready to stay behind the bars for his entire life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd