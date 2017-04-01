Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st April 2017 written update: Raman gets upset with Adi and Ruhi for fighting in public

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st April 2017 written update: Raman tells Adi and Ruhi that he will kick them out them out of the company if they do not solve their problems. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st April 2017 written update: Raman tells Adi and Ruhi that he will kick them out them out of the company if they do not solve their problems.

Ishita tells Raman about the whole incident which ended in Nidhi’s arrest. She also tells him that Nidhi had disguised herself as Trisha. Raman is shocked and he says that Nidhi has killed two people, Vandi and Shagun’s unborn baby. Raman was with Shagun the last few days, because of Nidhi. Shagun had lost her baby so she called Raman to take her to the hospital. He says, she doesn’t want to tell anyone about the miscarriage, so he was alone taking care of Shagun. He says sorry to Ishita that he had to lie to her. Ishita says that she understands and also feels that Shagun should tell Mani about the miscarriage.

There, in Mani’s house, Shagun is worried for Adi and Ruhi. Aaliya tells her that Adi did not hit Ruhi, all this is media propaganda. Shagun suggests Mani to fix the marriage date of Aaliya and Adi. Mani agrees and plans to set the wedding date soon.

Ishita and Toshi are worried, they don’t want Raman to know about Adi and Ruhi’s fight. Everyone is gathered at the breakfast table, Adi and Ruhi come and behave like nothing happened. Raman checks about the event updates. Adi and Ruhi tell that the event was a success and they enjoyed it a lot. Raman slaps Adi and says don’t make your father a fool. Raman shouts at both of them. He is angry because Adi and Ruhi’s arrogance and immaturity had defamed the company’s name and goodwill. He says he will not accept any loss in his business because of them. Raman also threatens to kick them out of the company if Ruhi and Adi will not solve their personal problems like mature adults. Ishita feels helpless.

Adi and Ruhi go inside. Ruhi is angry that she got scolded, Adi says he faced the worst, that he got hit by Raman. Adi requests Ruhi to forgive him and also forget about the past incidents. He promises that he will not misbehave with her, but Ruhi is still mad at Adi. She now wants to prove that she is hundred times better than Adi to Raman and everyone. She wants to run the company alone. She taunts Adi that he is incapable and only thinks about marriage, but she is a modern girl who will not stay at home. She will grow professionally and make Raman proud of her. Adi also loses temper and challenges her. He says he will not let that happen.

Mani and Shagun come to the Bhalla house to fix the date of marriage. Ishita takes Shagun inside and hugs her, she is sorry for her. Ishita says that because of their enemy, Shagun suffered a loss. Shagun cries and says she is afraid to tell all of this to Mani. Ishita asks Shagun to tell Mani about the miscarriage. Shagun says she doesn’t want to lose Mani again, she thinks that Mani will not accept her without the baby. Ishita says that Mani loves Shagun and he will be happy to know that Shagun came out safe after the accident. Shagun says she needs some time.

There, everyone including Aaliya are happy and planning to announce the marriage date. Ishita asks Adi about it and he refuses to marry, which shocks everyone. Mani questions him. Adi says he loves Aaliya, but he is not ready for marriage. He needs more time. He says that everyone in this house, especially Raman and Ruhi don’t find him good enough to do anything in life. His sister says he is irresponible and incapable, so now he will first prove himself and then think about marriage. Ruhi comes and taunts Adi again for trying to make Ruhi responsible for his failures. Mani gets furious and says that he will not let Aaliya suffer because of their fight. He tells Adi that he will find another guy for Aaliya and get her married within a month.

