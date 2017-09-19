Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi gets to know the truth about Nikhil and Rishi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita decides to go to Ruhi to tell her the entire truth of Nikhil. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita decides to go to Ruhi to tell her the entire truth of Nikhil.

Bhallas and Iyers welcome Bala and Kiran and the post wedding rituals are organised in which newlyweds play a game. Later that night Ishita decides to go to Ruhi to tell her the entire truth of Nikhil but sees her sleeping and decides to speak to her in the morning.

Bala gets worried not to find Kiran in his bedroom but is surprised to see her in the kitchen and asks her what is she doing. She says that Shravan has to go for tuitions early in the morning and hence she is doing some preparations for his breakfast. Bala thanks her and says that he didn’t even know that Shravan’s class timings have changed. She tells him that she wants to become mother to his kids first, before becoming his wife. Madhu overhears their conversation and gets elated.

Raman gifts Ishita a red saaree as navratri is about to start the next day. She gets extremely happy and goes inside to change. Mihika comes and asks Raman if Ishita liked her choice. He tells her that Ishita is very innocent and she didn’t come to know that it has not been selected by him. Ishita overhears their conversation and gets angry on him. He tries distracting her by showing her the saree.

Next Ruhi goes out to buy some stuff for the “jaagran” and gets shocked to see Nikhil beating Rishi. Nikhil asks him why did he tell everything to Ishita despite of him having warned him not to do that. Nikhil storms out of the shop. Ruhi asks Rishi what did he tell Ishita. He tells her that he was Sujata’s husband. He tells her that Nikhil took the blame on himself to protect Sujata’s image. She gets shocked to realize that Ishita didn’t tell her anything despite of knowing the truth.

Ruhi goes to Nikhil’s house and asks him to tell her the truth. She asks him if he made Sujata pregnant. He refuses to say anything. She asks him why is he lying. He says he has always hurt those who have loved him and hence he wants to go far from everyone. She asks him if he loves her or not. He hugs her and says he loves her a lot and he cannot live without her. Ruhi asks him not to leaver her again. He returns Raman’s cheque to Ruhi and asks her to give it back to him.

Aadi and Romi return from their business tour which leaves everyone surprised. Ruhi gives the cheque to Ishita and asks her why didn’t she tell Nikhil’s truth to her. Ishita tries to tell her that she has been trying to talk to her since last night but Ruhi doesn’t let her speak. Raman comes there and gets shocked to see the cheque. Ruhi tells him that he cannot buy Nikhil. Raman gets angry and asks her why did she go to meet Nikhil. Ruhi tells Raman that he has misunderstood Nikhil. Ishita tells Raman that Nikhil is not a bad guy. Raman refuses to hear anything and says he will never let her get married to him. He leaves.

Ruhi tells Ishita that this time she is going to believe Nikhil. She says that she has no energy left to sit and convince Raman that Nikhil is innocent. She asks Ishita why did she remain silent for so long despite of knowing the truth. Aadi comes and scolds Ruhi for misbehaving with Ishita

