Yeh hai Mohabbatein 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi and Roshini’s marriage is annulled in court

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Adi if he has anything to tell her before they get married. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Adi if he has anything to tell her before they get married.

Aaliya calls Aadi to ask if he has any truth to be told because she is his girlfriend right now and anything can be shared with a girlfriend but not with a wife. Aadi feels guilty and decides to divorce Roshini before marrying Aaliya or else it would be an illegal one. Aadi asks Roshini to come with him. In the car, Aadi tells her that he loves Aaliya and he wants to marry her. He can’t fool Aaliya, Ishita and Raman. He requests her with his hands folded to divorce him with mutual consent as he has already talked to a lawyer who is waiting for them in the court. Roshini asks him to not plead and that they will be divorced before the wedding. Aadi and Roshni go to the court where the lawyer tells them that their marriage can be annulled if it was without their consent. They both sign some papers in front the judge who tells them that their marriage is annulled now and the papers will reach them within 2 days.

In the next scene, Aaliya comes downstairs in a bride’s attire where Shobhana, Shagun and Mani get emotional looking at her. Mani gets a call from Raman who asks him if Aaliya is fine. Next, we see Ishita asking Raman to get ready and Raman asks her why she didn’t wear the saree he bought for her. Ishita says that one is a heavy saree and she’ll be comfortable in what she is wearing. She also says she’ll change into that saree during “kanyadaan” as yellow is an auspicious colour. Meanwhile Romi comes to their room and tells Raman that Aadi’s turban is not fit to his size. Raman goes to Aadi’s room and gives him his turban which he wore in his own wedding but Aadi says he won’t wear that. Ishita then brings a yellow cloth and ties the turban with help of Raman. Ruhi finally adds a brooch to it to finish the looks.

Also read | Yeh hai Mohabbatein 18th May 2017 full episode written update: The conflict between Raman and Ishita gets resolved

Next we see Aaliya’s “chooda” ceremony being celebrated at Mani’s house. Bhalla family on the other side is doing the “sehra bandi” of Aadi when Romi tells Aadi to take care of his shoes otherwise he would have to pay tax. Raman comes from behind and says it is “shagun” and everyone looks at him in amazement as he is not wearing glasses. He says his eyes are fine now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd