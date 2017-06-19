Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th June full episode written update: Aadi and Raman get into a serious fight

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th June full episode written update: Raman’s wife Ishita reaches Aadi’s office and asks why didn’t he call back. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th June full episode written update: Raman’s wife Ishita reaches Aadi’s office and asks why didn’t he call back.

Ishita asks Raman to talk to Aadi and they try to call Aadi but he rejects and doesn’t call back. Ishita says she needs to go to market and they’ll talk to Aadi in the evening. Ishita reaches Aadi’s office and asks why didn’t he call back. Aadi says he is in the middle of a meeting and the investor asks if she is Ishita Bhalla who has trapped his daughter Srishty. Ishita says she didn’t trap her and drug dealing is wrong. She says to Aadi that if he is supporting his daughter who is wrong then he shouldn’t work with him. She says she didn’t bring personal issues in between. Aadi asks her to leave and he’ll talk to her at home. As Ishita is about to leave the investor asks Aadi why is he letting her interfere when she is his step mom. Aadi says he shouldn’t interfere in personal matters. Ishita overhears this and leaves with tears in her eyes.

After Ishita leaves Aadi says to him that he has no right to say a word about her as she has done much more for him than a real mom can. There at home Ruhi shows pictures of Mr Bhalla to Raman and says Aaliya has selected these pictures for a cake. She says they’ll get two cakes as one has to be cut at midnight. Raman seems uninterested and asks Neelu if Ishita has told her anything about coming late. Meanwhile Ishita comes crying there and Raman gets tensed. Ishita tells him the whole thing and Aaliya says he must have said something after Ishita must have left, Raman gets agitated when Aadi comes there and says he can’t talk to his wife like that, Raman says how he didn’t bother when someone was talking in same manner with his wife and Aadi’s mom. Aadi says he had said what he was supposed to say there. Raman says he is licking feet of outsiders and isn’t at all offended by his mother’s humiliation. Aadi says he didn’t know Taneja is bringing him there and he met him first time. Aadi says he has said enough to the investor and he is investing a huge amount and agreeing to all his terms and conditions then why shouldn’t he work with him. Raman says that the money he is using is not his but is of Raman’s and he has given it to him in donation. Aadi says he doesn’t want his money and now he’ll start his own business. Raman says he has given him money and he is still behaving like this. Aaliya says to Raman if he can’t take a word against his wife then even she can’t take anything against her husband, they have had enough when they were wrong but now the they won’t accept such behaviour. Ruhi cries and Roshni says to her that every house has such clashes and this will help bring out frustration. She says it’s Mr Bhalla’s birthday and all will be sorted then.

Aaliya calls Shagun and says she is feeling bad for talking in that manner with Raman. Shagun says she has not done anything wrong by supporting her husband and says she’ll talk to Ishita. Aaliya says no as she doesn’t want her to feel that I am complaining. Shagun says fine and tells her that she hasn’t got any invitation yet. Aaliya says she has already sent it. Ruhi comes to call Raman and Ishita for cake cutting and Raman says he doesn’t want to go but Ishita says she doesn’t want Mr Bhalla to know anything. Raman says ok and Ishita asks Ruhi to call Aadi and Aaliya but Raman says he might create scene again so no need to invite him, he’ll come by himself if he’ll wish to.

