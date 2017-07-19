Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita bails out

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya comes out as Aadi is feeling helpless and Bala tries to console him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya comes out as Aadi is feeling helpless and Bala tries to console him.

Aadi tries to console Aaliya and says Shagun will be fine but Aaliya yells at him and asks him to stop showing fake sympathy. She says he is doing this for his selfish reasons. Aadi shouts and says, “Yes I am doing this to know what Shagun mamma has seen.” He then calms down and says he obviously wants to prove Raman innocent but he also wants to know what’s the truth.

There Kiran is at Iyer’s house and gets a call from office while Madhu says to Mr Iyer that she is so busy with her office and she won’t be able to take care of children. Kiran thereafter gets a call from Bala who tells her about Shagun and she tells him that she has talked to the lawyer and he’ll get all the papers ready. Kiran then tells to Mr and Mrs Iyer that Shagun isn’t fine yet.

There Shagun asks nurse if they have called Ashok and informed him about her. Nurse seems confused and says he isn’t her husband. Shagun says she knows that but she is going to marry him soon. Nurse leaves and Aaliya comes there and calms Shagun down by saying that they have informed Ashok. Shagun asks her if she is the same girl who was calling her mom in the morning. Aaliya says she had mistaken her ward as her mom is in the adjacent ward. Shagun tells her that her daughter is 8 years old and is in boarding school. Aaliya comes out as Aadi is feeling helpless and Bala tries to console him. Nikhil comes to Aaliya and offers her coffee.

Aaliya asks Bala if he had talked to doctor about Shagun’s discharge. Bala says she won’t go to Mani’s house now as the situation is not the same, so they’ll be taking her to Bhalla house. Aaliya agrees with him. Bala asks her to get Shagun’s belongings and Aaliya says she’ll go and get it. Nikhil tells Aaliya that he’ll come along.

Ishita goes to police station with Shagun’s reports and explains her condition to inspector. She then pleads for Raman’s bail for 30 days so that she can prove him innocent. As keeping Raman with Shagun would help her recover and then they can prove him innocent. Inspector rejects her request but then the lawyer comes with bail papers and they release Raman.

There at home Mihika tells everyone that Ishita is bringing Raman home and Shagun is also getting discharged the same day and Bala is bringing her there. Santoshi and Mr Bhalla are worried regarding Shagun coming home but Mihika says they have to do it for Raman. She says they have to make home look like it used to be at that time. She says Ruhi, Aadi and Ishita will stay at Iyer’s house and Ishita has talked to Pihu already.

Mihika and Aaliya are packing Shagun’s stuff and Ruhi packs her own stuff. They replace all pictures with old pictures of Raman and Shagun.

There Raman asks Ishita in the corridor if it is important to push him into that phase of life again. Ishita says it is important to prove him innocent.

