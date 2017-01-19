Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita, Raman find out Suhail, Nidhi are related

Simmi finds Param with another woman and she gets worried for Ananya as she tries to protect her daughter from knowing about her father’s misconduct. Simmi finds Param with another woman and she gets worried for Ananya as she tries to protect her daughter from knowing about her father’s misconduct.

To see the prisoner’s face, Ishita goes to the kitchen and smokes up the place. The fire alarm goes off and everyone get panicked. Everyone is running around, even Suhail and the woman he came to meet in jail. Ishita follows the woman who falls down and her shawl with which she had covered her face, comes off. Ishita sees the face. She is Nidhi, Ishita and Raman’s old enemy. Ishita gets shocked to see her.

Ananya doesn’t want to blame her father, she still says that Param probably got busy in some work. Simmi decides to go to Param’s PG and confronts him. Gaurav drops Ananya at the Bhalla house and takes Simmi to Param.

Ishita comes to the police station where Raman and Abhishek are discussing the case. Ishita tells him about Nidhi. Abhishek wonders how Suhail is connected to Nidhi. And, what is their plan?

Simmi and Gaurav reach Param’s hotel. Simmi feels uncomfortable standing near the reception. When Param doesn’t pick up his phone, Simmi and Gaurav decide to go to his room. Simmi finds Param sleeping with some woman. Simmi gets very annoyed and she slaps Param. She warns him to stay away from Ananya. She says that he is the most careless and disgusting person. Param is unable to understand anything, he finds Simmi’s behaviour strange. Gaurav smirks and takes Simmi home.

Raman scolds Ishita as she put herself in danger while spying on Suhail. Ishita smiles and says she can take care of herself. Ruhi wants to ask Raman about Vikram Behl. Raman doesn’t tell her anything. Raman and Ishita feel helpless as after knowing the truth of Suhail, they are unable to tell Ruhi about it. Ishita is not able to sleep, she goes to Ruhi’s room and prays for her safety. There, Simmi is also worried for Ananya, she doesn’t want her to be hurt by her father.

Shagun asks Aaliya whether she will help her in winning Mani’s heart or not. She says Mani will not listen to her, she can’t convince him. Shagun is planning to spend some alone time with Mani. She asks Aaliya to convince Mani for the same.

