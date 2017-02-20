Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi escapes with Mani’s help

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a list of prisoners who have died in the bomb blast. He is shocked to see Nidhi’s name in it. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a list of prisoners who have died in the bomb blast. He is shocked to see Nidhi’s name in it.

The episode starts where Nidhi is getting shifted from the central jail to some other jail. There, Ishita is waiting for Raman at the restaurant. Adi and Aaliya are sitting at some other table and watching Ishita. Adi calls Raman to check where he was. Raman is following Mani, in his car. Abhishek calls him and informs him that Nidhi is being shifted from the jail, Mani must be going there only. He is also going to check if anything is going wrong there. Raman plans to call Adi or Ishita but finds that the phone is not charged, he tries to charge his phone but loses control of his car. He manages to avoid an accident, his phone also gets switched off. Raman decides to catch the ambulance first and then he will call Adi.

Nidhi is in the police van, she complains of stomach ache and gets down from the van to vomit. Nidhi has placed a bomb in the police van which gets blast when Nidhi stands away from the van. All the prisoners and the jail staff get killed in the bomb blast. Nidhi smiles and waits for Mani there. Mani comes, Nidhi asks whether he has brought the same ambulance, which Nidhi asked for. Mani says yes. Nidhi opens the ambulance and takes out a dead body of a woman who is wearing prisoner’s clothes. She asks Mani to help her in throwing the body in the fire, near the police van. She tells Mani that now everyone will think that Nidhi also got burnt in the blast and the police will not chase her. She is free now as everyone will think that she is dead. Mani refuses, but Nidhi threatens him again and forces him to help her and then drive her away from the spot.

At the restaurant, Ishita meets her old friends. They see her in red sari waiting for Raman. Her friend Pammi sits there and says that Ishita is so lucky to have such good husband who plans a dinner date on their anniversary. But, when, after a long waiting Raman doesn’t turn up, Adi comes and tells that Raman has no idea about the dinner and they have planned everything for Raman and Ishita. Pammi wonders and says, then why Raman has not come till now. Ishita smiles and says that she is very happy to see her kids so concerned and caring for their parents. Pammi, Adi, Aaliya and Ruhi celebrate Valentine’s cake with Ishita. Pammi leaves. Ishita tells Adi that he should not feel bad for Ishita, their planning was good, but Raman has the habit of keeping his wife waiting for hours. She says that she feels bad when he doesn’t even call her to inform that he will get late. Raman always takes Ishita’s love for granted. She asks the kids to enjoy their Valentine’s Day and leaves for home. Aaliya asks Adi to let Ishita go as she is very upset, as she needs some alone time.

Raman is in the police station, he gets a list of prisoners who have died in the bomb blast. He is shocked to see Nidhi’s name in the list of the dead people.