Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is being forced to marry Chandan’s bride

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is being blackmailed by the villagers.

The episode starts where Chandan’s mother is about to kill Adi. Another village lady comes and asks Chandan’s mother not to kill him, it will not meet their purpose. She is Chandan’s bride’s mother, and she says that her daughter is the one who has suffered the biggest loss. She blackmails Adi, tells him to marry Roshini (Chandan’s bride) or they will kill him. Adi says that he cannot marry Roshini as he is engaged to Aaliya. She says that everyone is blaming her daughter for her bad luck because of which Chandan died on the wedding day. If Adi doesn’t marry her then she will be mistreated by the villagers her whole life. Adi says the he loves Aaliya and he cannot be disloyal to her. Gagan and other villagers find this punishment to be the best as Adi will suffer the same kind of pain which he has given to Chandan’s family and his bride. He has to take the responsibility for Roshini forever. Adi disagrees, he says he cannot marry a girl other than Aaliya and he is ready to die. Gagan says that they will forcefully make him marry Roshini. The villagers beat him and get him ready for the wedding.

There, Raman and Ishita are stuck on the highway. They find another route to reach Khandpur village. Meanwhile the marriage rituals have started in Gagan’s house. They have tied Adi’s hand and he is held at gunpoint. Adi somehow manages to snatch the gun, he tells them that he cannot spoil three lives, including Roshini’s. He will call the police here. Gagan again takes hold of the gun and threatens Adi to marry Roshini or they will kill him right then. Adi says he will not marry her under any condition. Gagan and his mother decide to exploit Adi’s weakness to get their work done. Gagan says that Adi is very emotional and his parents are his weakness. They lie to Adi that if he doesn’t agree then they will kill his parents. They say that they have captured Raman and Ishita. There, one villager finds Raman and Ishita coming to the village, he lies to them that Adi has left for Delhi.

