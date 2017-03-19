Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19h March 2017 full episode written update: Raman comes to know about kidnapper Gulabo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th March 2017 full episode written update Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th March 2017 full episode written update

The episode starts where Adi is admitting that he has forged Ruhi’s sign. Raman tries to control his anger and appreciates Adi over showing bravery to speak the truth. Raman says that he is happy that his son has got a good up-bringing. Adi smiles. Mani has some emergency at work, he wants to call Aaliya to be with Shagun as he has to leave for the office. Shagun says that she will take care of herself, so she lets Aaliya enjoy the get-together at the Bhalla house.

Adi goes to Ishita and says he is relaxed and guilt-free now. Later, Mihika learns that Ishita purposely asked Vandi to tell the false story of her student in front of Adi so that he will get the strength, to tell the truth to Raman. She says that Ishita is a genius and a very smart mother.

Pihu comes to Raman and asks why he opened Gualbo’s secret to everyone. When Raman denies, Pihu tells him about the original Gulabo and the chat he used to do with Pihu as Gulabo. Raman gets horrified when he checks the chat of Gulabo and Pihu. She also tells him that she is feeling sick after taking the chocolate Gulabo gave her. Raman comes to know the whole story and tells Pihu that he was not chatting with her, someone was using his name and trying to trap her. He asks Pihu not to talk to any stranger ever. Pihu gets scared. Raman also learns that Pihu’s mother has opened her online account.

Bala gives anniversary gift to Vandana. Mihika and Ishita come to their room and take Vandi with them. They say they have planned a sister bonding time for the whole night, so Bala will get to meet his wife only in the morning. Raman recalls that he was being interrogated by the police when he was in Gulabo’s get up. He doubts that Gulabo is a real person and Pihu is in danger. He goes to the police station and shows the online chat to the police inspector. He also tells the police that he has disguised himself as Gulabo and Abhishek know about it. The police ask Raman to help them in catching kidnapper Gulabo. Raman says he doesn’t want to take any risk. It is being decided that the police will talk to the kidnapper through Pihu’s phone as Pihu.

There, all three Iyer sisters are enjoying the sister time together, Bala comes and asks them to sleep. But, they insist that they will first go to the ice-cream parlour to celebrate and then they will free Vandana. Bala agrees.

The police inspector sends SMS to Gulabo as Pihu that she likes to meet him as she doesn’t have anyone to play with. Gulabo smiles and shares this to Nidhi, who is sitting with him to plan their next step. Nidhi smiles and asks Gulabo to kidnap Pihu. Now no one can save her, her parents are always busy fighting. Gulabo asks Pihu to come to a nearby bus stop without informing her parents about it. The police inspector gets happy and plans to catch Gulabo.

