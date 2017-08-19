Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19 August 2017 written update: Taneja kidnaps injured Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19 August 2017 written update: Taneja is the killer and he kidnaps injured Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19 August 2017 written update: Taneja is the killer and he kidnaps injured Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi)

Ishita encourages everyone and motivates them to break the dahi haandi when the toli arrives and Ishita and Raman climb over them to break the haandi. Madhu sees Kiran wearing Vandu’s saari and she gets angry at her and asks how dare she, Kiran says she is wearing Ishita’s saree meanwhile Ishita breaks the haandi and the killer shoots at Ishita.

The bullet hits Ishita’s arm and they bring her down and everyone take Ishita to car and Raman and Bala take her to hospital while Raman asks Mr Bhalla to take others home.

There Pihu and Riya are in auto they are telling the way with the help of God while the auto driver asks them to get down at some deserted road because neither he nor the kids knew the way to sainath basti. Pihu and Riya request him to drop them but he says he is new to the area, meanwhile Nikhil reaches there and he asks them to get into the car while Pihu asks Nikhil to drop them at sainath basti.

While Mr Bhalla and everyone are getting into cars, Nikhil reaches there with kids when someone tells him that firing took place there and Nikhil asks kids to get into car when Pihu spots Mr Bhalla and as she is about to go there Nikhil asks them to get into car while Simmi spots Pihu with Nikhil and asks him who is he and where is he taking the kids. When Ruhi sees them and goes there, she tells Simmi that Nikhil is Aaliya’s friend and Nikhil asks Simmi to take kids home in the car and he’ll stay back with Ruhi.

The killer gets the pen drive and calls his boss to inform that he has shot Ishita and also has the evidence, when Banwari’s wife recognises him in the bhangra guy’s attire and tells Ruhi and Nikhil that this is the same guy who has shot Ishita, Ruhi asks Nikhil to catch him and as she was about to join Nikhil, Banwari’s wife stops her and asks her to stay back as he has got gun. Nikhil beats him and Ruhi asks to take the pen drive from him. Meanwhile the people have gathered around and hold the killer. Nikhil gives the pen drive to Ruhi and they along with the others take him to police. Inspector asks constable to take the killer to investigation room and plays the footage in the pen drive on laptop.

There Raman asks Bala to drive fast and Bala tells that GPS is showing traffic on the route, meanwhile their car breaks down and they ask for help from the passerby. Taneja was passing by from there and stops to help them. Raman and Bala put Ishita in his car and they must’ve drove few kilometres and Bala says the hospital is 15 minutes away when Taneja’s car breaks down and Raman, Bala and Taneja get down to check and Taneja says radiator needs water. Raman says he’ll go and get it from somewhere and goes to look around.

There Ruhi recognises Mani’s killer in the footage and calls Bala to talk to Raman and tells him that she has seen that Taneja is Mani’s killer. Meanwhile Taneja hits Bala’s head with an iron rod and Bala says Taneja.

Ruhi tells Nikhil that something is wrong as Bala isn’t responding. Raman reaches where Bala is and wakes him up to ask about Ishita and Bala tells him the thing. Raman asks Ruhi to tell inspector that Ishita is in Taneja’s custody and they call home to inform.

